Man jailed for homophobic attack on Brixton gay couple

A man has been sentenced to a year in jail following a vicious homophobic attack on a couple returning home from Black Pride in Brixton last year.

The incident occurred at a bus stop in Brixton on August 19, 2023, when Jabbard Mabounda assaulted teacher Michael Smith and his boyfriend Nat Asabere. The assailant repeatedly punched Smith, leaving him bloodied and wounded.

Detectives identified Mabounda through CCTV, leading to his arrest and subsequent conviction at Inner London Crown Court. He was found guilty of racially or religiously aggravated GBH (grievous bodily harm) and aggravated assault by beating.

In recounting the attack, Michael Smith described how a stranger at the bus stop suddenly assaulted them, causing injuries that required hospital treatment. On Just Giving, he wrote: “All of a sudden, a stranger who was also waiting at the bus stop hit the guy who I was with and then started hitting me in the face.

“Luckily the bus we were getting turned up and we ran on it. That’s when I noticed blood on my t-shirt and it was coming from my mouth. I was punched so much that I had a split lip,” he added.

Despite the trauma, Smith expressed gratitude for their safety, acknowledging the unfortunate reality faced by many LGBTQ+ individuals.

“Obviously, the experience was horrible. I was in shock and so confused about what happened. But I’m not going to let this get to me,” he shared. “I am not looking for sympathy or pity because I see myself as being lucky. There have been LGBTQ+ people who have been hurt a lot worse than me, or even killed.”

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Pete Thompson condemned the homophobic attack that happened in Brixton as a vicious display of hatred, emphasizing the Metropolitan Police’s commitment to tackling this kind of crime.

He further commended the victims for their bravery throughout the investigation and said: “Tackling hate crime is a priority for the Metropolitan Police and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice. Homophobia has no place in our society and it will not be tolerated in any form.”

In a letter, one of the victims lauded Metropolitan Police PC Andy De Santis for his unwavering dedication to their emotional well-being, highlighting the critical role of support in such cases.

They wrote: “He (PC De Santis) has consistently checked on my emotional well-being and provided contacts for victim support. His dedication has gone above and beyond, and I believe he exemplifies the kind of support that is needed in such cases.”