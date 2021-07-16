Hungary PM stands by anti-LGBTQ+ legislation calling EU's actions 'legalised hooliganism'

In another clash between Brussels and Hungary, the country’s PM, Viktor Orban, has accused the European Commission of “legalised hooliganism” for an infringement action against his government for their discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

The EU announced just yesterday (July 15) that it is to begin legal action against Hungary and Poland for their anti LGBTQ+ actions through a social media statement in which they wrote “Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatised.”

Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatised. We start legal action against Hungary and Poland for violations of fundamental rights of LGBTIQ people. Read more in our press release ↓ — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 15, 2021

Confident in his actions, Orban told a Hungarian state radio: “This (EU infringement action) is legalised hooliganism… The European Commission’s stance is shameful.”

This news comes as the Hungarian parliament continues its attempts to marginalise LGBTQ+ folk by introducing cruel new legislation. This week, bookstores have placed notices at their entrances telling customers that they sell “non-traditional content.” The signs went up in response to a new law that prohibits “depicting or promoting” homosexuality and gender transitions in material accessible to children.

Krisztian Nyary, the creative director of Hungarian bookstore chain Lira Konyv commented on the law: “The word ‘depicts’ is so general that it could include anything. It could apply to Shakespeare’s sonnets or Sappho’s poems, because those depict homosexuality.”

Hungary’s PM, Orban said EU authorities were trying to impose their will on Hungary over how children should be raised as he raised his own billboards across the nation with messages asking Hungarian citizens: “Have you been annoyed with Brussels?” and “Are you afraid your children will face sexual propaganda?”

These acts have added to the concern that as punishment, the EU’s executive may soon attempt to slash the billions of euro of financing that the two countries receive.

Earlier this year, the EU parliament voted in favour to declare Europe a LGBTIQ Freedom Zone in response to Hungary and Poland’s increase in inciting anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

The EU commission has said it will use all instruments at its disposal to defend the rights of LGBTQ+ people.