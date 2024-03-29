Watch: Hunter Schafer stars in first teaser for new Emma Stone film Kinds of Kindness

The first teaser for Emma Stone’s latest film Kinds of Kindness has dropped, and fans are thrilled to learn that Hunter Schafer is among the cast, marking one of her biggest roles to date.

The project was filmed in 2022, and reports indicate that it will follow a three-part “sci-fi anthology” structure. Trans actor Hunter Schafer will star in the film alongside Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn and Mamoudou Athie.

The official Kinds of Kindness synopsis reads: “A triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

The film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, best known for titles like Poor Things and The Favourite, with Emma Stone winning the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the former. During her Oscars speech, Emma thanked Yorgos for giving her the “gift of a lifetime” in playing Bella Baxter in the film, and fans are eagerly awaiting their latest collaboration.

The trailer opens with Stone’s voice saying: “This is it, the moment of truth” as she drives away in a speeding car amidst a cover of the 1980s anthem ‘Sweet Dreams’ by Eurythmics. It ends with the car skidding into a motel car park as she asks: “Isn’t it wonderful?”

Throughout the 45-second video, a collage of clips includes a body being dragged through a doorway, Margaret Qualley slapping Jesse Plemons across the face, and tons of wild laughter. Little is known about Schafer’s role in the film, but she is seen cautiously raises her hands above her head in a lab setting.

Best known for starring in the HBO drama Euphoria and in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Schafer is also an activist who was among 33 people arrested for attending a pro-Palestine protest in New York during US President Joe Biden’s appearance on a late-night talk show. Demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire and condemned Biden’s stance regarding the conflict in Palestine.

In addition to this upcoming project, Schafer is preparing for her first leading role in the upcoming release of the horror thriller, Cuckoo. She will also star alongside Anne Hathaway in Mother Mary.

Kinds of Kindness is being released in the US on June 21, and will open in Irish cinemas on June 28!