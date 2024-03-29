Watch: Trans folk share heartwarming stories in new video for Trans Day of Visibility 2024

To mark Trans Day of Visibility 2024, TENI (Trans Equality Network Ireland) has released a heartwarming new video celebrating trans joy.

The short film, Sharing Trans Stories, was created by Emily Kamalnathan, who interned with TENI in summer 2023. During her time with the organisation, she invited members of the community to share positive ways being trans has brought joy to their lives.

The resulting nine-minute video for Trans Day of Visibility 2024 features a diverse group of 10 openly trans and non-binary people, each sharing statements of affirmation and personal responses, demonstrating the importance of visibility and acceptance.

The film opens with each participant introducing themselves and their pronouns. They then read joyful statements by other trans people before sharing their own experiences, thereby creating a powerful narrative of trans joy and resilience.

As well as disclosing the importance of living authentically and the positive impact that gender-affirming treatments have had on their sense of identity, many of the participants paid tribute to the strength and support they have received from friends, family and the trans community.

Sarah recalls the joy felt when they had their film screened at the GAZE International LGBTQI+ Film Festival, while Atheidy expresses the beautiful feeling she gets from witnessing solidarity between the cis and trans communities. Meanwhile, Nathan reveals how transitioning enabled him to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

In one particularly moving clip, Jade dedicates her contribution to her grandfather and reads out an email he sent her after she came out.

He writes, “Jade, I am so happy that you have shared this part of your life with me, and I will offer you all the support I possibly can.”

His email concludes, “You are so special to me, and I love you very much. Your proud grandfather. Love you, Grandpop.”

After reading her grandfather’s words, Jade expresses the vital role her family have played for her: “The love and support that I’ve received from my family has made my life possible. I cannot overstate how much I’m grateful to have the family that I have.”

At the end of each of their contributions, the participants share a powerful message to other trans and non-binary folks. In unison, they speak the words, “Remember this. Whoever you are, however you are, you are equally valid, equally justified, and equally beautiful.”

The film finishes with a special message from veteran activist Dr Lydia Foy for Trans Day of Remembrance 2024.

She encourages viewers to be true to themselves and enjoy life. She quips, “I’m now beyond my sell-by date, but it just shows you you can soldier on and enjoy things”.

Using the hashtag #TransVoicesMatter, this video truly is a testament to the importance of Sharing Trans Stories and the meaning and solidarity they can bring through visibility.

This is a must-watch for Trans Day of Visibility 2024, but be sure to have a few tissues handy for the tears of joy!