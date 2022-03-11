IMMA launches exciting 2022 programme including queer art initiative RFR

IMMA has announced its highly anticipated 2022 programme and there are plenty of exciting events and exhibitions happening including some incredible new queer art.

To mark their 30th anniversary, IMMA will continue with its series of exhibitions ‘The Narrow Gate of the Here-and-Now’; exploring themes across the 30-year period through the personal, political and planetary as reflected within IMMA’s collection. Chapters Two, Three and Four – ‘The Anthropocene’,’ Social Fabric’ and ‘Protest and Conflict’ – will continue until the end of the year, while ‘Chapter One: Queer Embodiment’ will run until May 15, 2022.

‘Queer Embodiment’ maps the last three decades of social change which Ireland has undergone such as the decriminalisation of homosexuality (1993), provision of divorce (1996), marriage equality (2015) and the repeal of the Eighth Amendment (2018).

In conversation with the ‘Queer Embodiment’ exhibition, IMMA will launch the ambitious new queer art programme, ‘REWIND<<FASTFOWARD>>RECORD’ (RFR); a brand new initiative to explore queer history and representation through artistic interpretation. The project will form a national touring exhibition that will evolve to reflect the experiences of LGBTQ+ communities in a local context.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by REWIND<FASTFORWARD>RECORD (@rewindfastforwardrecord)

The initiative has been devised by GCN’s editorial assistant Han Tiernan and curator, artist and writer Brendan Fox and will be realised in collaboration with independent curator Aoife Banks.



Describing the initiative Han says, “ We created RFR as a way to engage with local communities to explore and expand historical and contemporary narratives in a queer context. We both come from an artistic background and understand the value of expressing and addressing complex issues through artistic reflection. The project’s ethos is simple, ‘by better understanding our past, we can create a more visible and equal future’”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REWIND<FASTFORWARD>RECORD (@rewindfastforwardrecord)

“We are delighted to launch the initiative at IMMA, we have had amazing support from Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride and the Arts Council of Ireland to realise the project.

“For the RFR residency at IMMA, we will be presenting work developed by the Fatima Groups United (Out South Central LGBTQ+ Group). We have also devised an exciting new programme of events including public talks and workshops to engage with the ‘Queer Embodiment’ exhibition as well as contributing to IMMA’s programme for the OUTing the Past Festival.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMMA (@immaireland)

From May, the museum will begin a vibrant ‘IMMA Outdoors’ programme incorporating artist commissions, performances, talks, workshops and tours across the 48 acres of grounds. This year’s programme will focus on the environment and includes a new site-specific installation by British artist Navine G. Khan-Dossos and an immersive sensory installation by Cameroonian artist Em’kal Eyongakpa, a commission by IMMA and Eva International.

On July 7, IMMA will also host ‘Xenogenesis’, an exhibition by the London-based collective, the Otolith Group. The exhibition will reflect the artists’ ongoing commitment to creating what they think of as ‘a science fiction of the present’. Using images, voices, sonic images, sounds and performances they will address contemporary social and planetary issues, as well as the disruption of neo-colonialism, the way in which humans have impacted the earth, and the influence of new technology on consciousness.

To conclude the year’s programming, the museum will host an exciting international research conference titled, ‘100 Years of Self-Determination’, to mark a century since the formation of the Irish Free State. It will take place from November 10 to 12, and will focus on the role of art and visual culture in formulating the imagery of the Irish state that emerged in the aftermath of the First World War.

To find out more about go to www.imma.ie.