Iraq bans use of word ‘homosexuality’ on all media platforms

Iraq is banning the use of the words ‘homosexual’ and ‘homosexuality’ on all media platforms, ordering them to be replaced with the term ‘sexual deviance’. The country’s Media and Communications Commission issued the directive on Wednesday, August 9, with reports saying the decision was made to “safeguard societal values and public order”.

Outlets have also been instructed to refrain from using the word ‘gender’, but no information about penalties, other than the possibility of fines, was given.

Responding to the news, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Aya Majzoub, said: “The directive from Iraq’s official media regulator is the latest in a series of attacks on freedom of expression under the guise of respect for ‘public morals’. The CMC’s ban of the word ‘homosexuality’ and insistence that media use ‘sexual deviance’ instead is a dangerous move that can fuel discrimination and violent attacks against members of the LGBTI community.

“Furthermore, its ban and demonization of the word ‘gender’ demonstrates a callous disregard for combatting gender-based violence at a time when civil society has been reporting an increase in crimes against women and girls, amid widespread impunity,” Majzoub continued.

“The Iraqi authorities must immediately overturn this decision and ensure that they respect the right to freedom of expression and non-discrimination for all individuals in the country, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.”

The decision to ban the word “homosexuality” from all media platforms in Iraq comes as the nation’s political parties continue to crack down on the local queer community, criticising LGBTQ+ rights, burning rainbow flags and making false claims regarding the spread of disease.

While the penal code in Iraq does not explicitly criminalise homosexuality, judiciary authorities often use laws related to the preservation of “public morals” to prosecute people for same-sex activity. Furthermore, LGBTQ+ people in the state face discrimination, abuse and even fatal attacks, with attitudes towards the community largely negative due to both cultural and religious factors.