Ireland ranks 11th amongst best European countries for LGBTQ+ rights

In a recent study conducted by UpCounsel, Ireland has ranked eleventh in the list of best European countries to move to regarding LGBTQ+ rights. It shares the spot with the UK and Germany, with all three nations recording a score of 53 out of 100.

Researchers used data from Rainbow Europe to analyse 49 states and determine their ranking. The purpose of the study is to provide those looking for new work opportunities abroad with information surrounding the quality of life for queer people.

Countries were evaluated under seven different categories: Equality & Non-Discrimination, Family, Hate Crime & Hate Speech, Legal Gender Recognition, Intersex Body Integrity, Civil Society and Asylum. Ireland achieved its highest points in Civil Society with a score of 100 out of 100, and its lowest points in Intersex Body Integrity with a score of 0/100.

Malta has topped the overall list, achieving a score of 92 out of 100 thanks to its progressive government policies and strong focus on LGBTQ+ rights. Following in second place is Denmark with a score of 74, followed by Belgium with a score of 72.

Norway, Luxembourg and Sweden all share fourth place, followed by France in fifth, Montenegro in sixth, and Portugal and Spain sharing seventh. Iceland takes the eighth spot, followed by Finland in ninth and the Netherlands rounding off the top ten.

On the opposite end of the scale, Azerbaijan scored lowest overall recording only 2 points out of 100. Finishing in the penultimate place is Turkey with a score of 4, and just above it is Armenia and Russia who both have 8 points. Belarus also holds a spot in the study’s top five worst places to move to in terms of LGBTQ+ rights, recording a score of 12.

It is clear that queer people, not just in Europe but worldwide, still face challenges that cis-straight people do not. For that reason, when moving to or visiting a new country, it is essential to research the area’s attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community. This study also indicates that there is still a lot to be done in Ireland surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in order to catch up with other European nations.