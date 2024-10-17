Ireland's John Mangru designs for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as trans models make history

John Mangru, an Irish designer and graduate of the National College of Art and Design in Dublin, has made a significant mark in the fashion world by contributing to the first-ever trans-inclusive Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Mangru’s journey into design started at a young age, and his passion for fashion has only grown over the years. Reflecting on his early forays into styling, he shared, “I have always been dressing up and making things. One of the first times I was able to ‘style myself’ was for school.”

This isn’t Mangru’s first time dressing high-profile celebrities. His designs have graced the likes of pop star Katy Perry and rising artist Madison Rose, both of whom have been seen sporting his creations. Additionally, Mangru recently made his runway debut with his own show at New York Fashion Week, cementing his reputation as a designer on the rise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖗𝖚 (@johnmangru)

Mangru expressed his excitement and pride at being part of this groundbreaking Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which marked the brand’s return after a six-year hiatus. “I’m beyond honored to have one of my creations on one of the first trans models to ever walk the VS runway!” he posted on social media.

Models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio made history on Tuesday night as the first openly transgender women to walk down the runway in one of Victoria’s Secret’s iconic fashion shows. The inclusion of transgender models represents a pivotal moment for the brand, which has faced backlash in recent years for its lack of diversity and inclusivity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖗𝖚 (@johnmangru)

Victoria’s Secret has been under scrutiny for several years. In 2020, the brand’s former parent company, L Brands, was the subject of a damning exposé by The New York Times, which revealed a “culture of misogyny, bullying, and harassment” within the organisation. The fashion show’s return with a more inclusive focus signals an attempt at progress.

Mangru’s participation in this historic event highlights his role in pushing the fashion industry towards greater inclusivity and representation.