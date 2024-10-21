Irish LGBTQ+ basketball teams to face off for first time in historic fundraiser match

The first-ever LGBTQ+ basketball tournament in Ireland is set to take place in Clontarf, Dublin, at the IWA on Saturday, November 9. With what is set to be a thrilling match between Shamrock Síoga and Belfast Dykesketball.

This event is open to all ages, and friends, family, and allies are invited to come and support. Bring your Pride flags and enjoy a night of exciting basketball in a welcoming environment. Tickets are priced at €5, and all proceeds will go to TENI (Transgender Equality Network Ireland).

Shamrock Síoga, Ireland’s first LGBTQ+ basketball club, was founded in May 2024 and has quickly grown into a supportive space for LGBTQ+ individuals who love basketball. The club has seen a steady increase in membership, with new people joining each week to play in a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Fionn, one of the club’s founding members, told GCN, “When I was younger, I played basketball for years,” he explained. Wanting to return to it, he didn’t know what team to go to, so instead joined forces with Kris to develop Shamrock Síoga into what it is today”

Kris, the other co-founder, emphasised the importance of providing a judgement-free space for players to feel safe and express themselves authentically. “We wanted to build a team where everyone could be themselves without worrying about things like locker rooms or showers,” she explained.

The upcoming basketball tournament against Belfast Dykesketball marks a major milestone for LGBTQ+ sports in Ireland and promises to be a fun, community-driven event. In addition to the match, there will be raffle prizes to be won throughout the evening.

Join the two teams and celebrate this historic moment for LGBTQ+ sports. In addition to having a lot of fun, you will also contribute to a great cause. Don’t miss out on this—grab your tickets here.

Shamrock Síoga is open to anyone aged over 18, no matter their identity or ability. To find out more, check out their Instagram at @dublinlgbtbasketball. Belfast Dykesketball is a FLINTA organisation. You can find more info at their instagram @dykesketball_