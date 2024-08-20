Meet Shamrock Síoga, Ireland's first LGBTQ+ basketball club

In May 2024, Shamrock Síoga was set up, solidifying itself as Ireland’s first LGBTQ+ basketball club. Since then, the group has grown from strength to strength, attracting new members each week to come and play sports in a welcoming environment.

GCN spoke to four of the team members to find out more.

Danny

Although Danny played rugby as a teenager, he never felt fully at ease within the environment.

“Despite loving the sport, I very quickly was put off from getting more involved due to the homophobia and toxic masculinity rife within the team,” he said. “As a result of this, I developed an aversion to team sports, as they did not feel like a safe or welcoming space for someone like me.”

Shamrock Síoga has offered Danny a completely opposite experience, as he explained that it allowed him to “fall in love with sport again”.

“The first few months have been magic. It has been so inspiring and beautiful seeing the growth of a brand new queer community and safe space in Dublin.”

He added: “It has been great to see so many people get involved and watch the community flourish,” particularly those who had limited experience with sport and basketball before. Danny said he has been able to “see them discover a love for the sport, and develop their own abilities in a safe, judgment-free and inclusive environment.”

As for his hopes for the future, Danny expressed that he would love for the team to compete in the 2025 EuroGames in Lyon as the first-ever Irish basketball club to take part.

Kris

Kris grew up in Latvia, “where sports culture was (and still is) steeped in the rigid traditions of the USSR”. Therefore, “being an LGBTQ+ athlete felt extremely isolating,” she said, adding that it was impossible for her to be open about her identity.

As a founder of Shamrock Síoga, she explained that it was made from a need to have a space “where everyone could be their authentic selves without fear of judgment or prejudice and enjoy playing basketball without worrying about going to a ‘wrong’ locker room or showers.”

She continued: “Witnessing the overwhelming response to Shamrock Sióga has been an incredibly humbling and heartwarming experience. Seeing people from diverse backgrounds come together to form a supportive community has filled me with so much joy. The club’s potential to create a lasting impact on the world of sports and sports in Ireland is really exciting.”

Kris is ambitious about the club’s future, saying: “We aspire to challenge the status quo and advocate for a more inclusive and equitable sports landscape. By participating in competitions, proposing rule changes, and raising awareness, we hope to inspire positive change and create a more welcoming environment for all athletes.”

She also hopes that they’ll be playing (and winning) some matches soon enough!

Fionn

As a trans person, Fionn “always felt there was a gap in sport for LGBTQ+ people”.

“I used to play sport every day of the week as a child but once I got older there was a sense that LGBTQ+ people weren’t welcome in sport never mind trans people.”

However, the increased representation of queer athletes helped him realise that there was a place for him, and he was inspired to get back into sport.

“When I was younger, I played basketball for years,” he explained. Wanting to return to it, he didn’t know what team to go to, so instead joined forces with Kris to develop Shamrock Síoga into what it is today.

He said that since it started, an increasing number of people have come to the sessions and “it’s gotten a lot of recognition and response” from the community.

He hopes they expand “as much as possible” and said other sports clubs like Emerald Warriors, Na Gaeil Aeracha and Flaming Feathers have been a great help during these initial months.

“We hope to continue our social club and eventually open up to young LGBTQ+ people, but at the moment we are just over 18s. As well as that, we hope to eventually be competing in Basketball Ireland matches and working closely with them and FIBA to change their trans policies and diversity and inclusion policies to allow basketball to be an all-inclusive sport.”

Jess

Jess had a good experience of playing basketball when they were in secondary school, saying: “I was very lucky to have an incredibly supportive team that felt like my second family.”

However, in their early 20s they joined a local ladies’ team but struggled to feel 100% themselves.

“During this time, I was coming to terms with the realisation that I was non-binary. While I appreciated the camaraderie (of the team), the environment often made me feel like I had to fit into a category that didn’t fully reflect who I was.

“The gendered language in sports often makes me uncomfortable because it reinforces rigid, binary ideas of gender that don’t reflect my identity or the diversity of others in the sports community. Terms like ‘ladies’ or ‘women’ were used frequently, and while they were meant to be inclusive, they often made me feel out of place.

“It was a constant reminder that the sports world, as welcoming as it was in many ways, still operated within a framework that didn’t fully acknowledge or include non-binary identities.”

However, things couldn’t be more different in Shamrock Síoga. “The space this team has created for people like myself was something I didn’t know I needed until I joined,” they said.

“Being part of a team with other non-binary and trans people is incredibly affirming. It’s given me the motivation to stick with a sport I’ve loved since I was young, rekindling my passion and commitment in ways I hadn’t expected.

“To be back in a safe space, like the one I had when I was 15, in a sport that I love, and to be fully accepted by my teammates—there’s no way to put a price on that. It’s more than just playing basketball; it’s about belonging to a community where I can be my true self without compromise.

“This team has provided me with a sense of security and belonging that has become an essential part of my life, reminding me how powerful it is to be surrounded by people who understand and support you completely.”

Similar to the other members, Jess hopes that the club “continues to be a safe and welcoming space for all” and that it grows and expands its reach. They also hope it can “inspire change in the broader sports community” and advocate for more inclusive practices.

Shamrock Síoga is open to anyone aged over 18, no matter their identity or ability. To find out more, check out their Instagram at @dublinlgbtbasketball.