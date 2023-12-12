The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes are out and next year’s ceremony will see a strong Irish presence among the attendees, with Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan both scoring a best actor nod for playing in queer films.

The Best Actor nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes are filled to the brim with Irish talent, as half of the six candidates on the list are from the Emerald Isles. Openly gay Irish film star Andrew Scott scored one of the nominations for his role as Adam in Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, a fantasy movie where he plays opposite Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal in a neighbours-turned-lovers romance.

Dublin-born actor Barry Keoghan also got a nomination in the same category for playing Oliver in queer psychological thriller Saltburn, where his character is a student at Oxford whose infatuation with his charismatic classmate, Felix Catton (played by Jacob Elordi), slowly devolves into obsession.

The third Irish name in the Best Actor list is none other than Cillian Murphy for his role in box-office hit, Oppenheimer. Other actors nominated in the category are Leonardo Di Caprio, Colman Domingo and Bradley Cooper, with the latter playing bisexual composer Leonard Bernstein in Netflix original Maestro.

all nominated for #GoldenGlobes Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama Ireland will be rooting for you on January 7th!

This year’s cinema and TV were dominated by LGBTQ+ actors and stories, all of which are reflected in the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes. In addition to the above, Oscar winner Anette Bening got a nod in the Best Actress category for playing lesbian athlete Diana Nyad in the Netflix biographical film Nyad. Her fellow star and queer actor Jodie Foster scored a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Nyad’s coach, Bonnie Stoll.

For the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy category, we have a nomination for Fantasia Barrino, who appeared as Celie in the film adaptation of The Colour Purple, by lesbian novelist Alice Walker. In the same category, Margot Robbie also scored a nomination for LGBTQ+ favourite and box-office success Barbie.

IFTA congratulates Ireland's #GoldenGlobes nominees! Irish talent Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan all nominated for Lead Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) @ElementPictures' Poor Things with 7 nominations.

In addition to Robbie’s Best Actress nod, the blockbuster landed seven other nominations, including Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actor in Musical or Comedy for Ryan Gosling; and three original songs.

As well as Keoghan’s nomination, Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn also got selected in a second category for Rosamund Pike as Best Supporting Actress. Moreover, Charles Melton, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore scored three acting nominations for starring in Todd Haynes’ May December, which also got a Best Picture nod.

Thank you @goldenglobes for the nomination, I am humbly grateful! @TheColorPurple in Theaters Christmas Day!

As for TV, non-binary actor Bella Ramsey got a Best Actor in a TV Series nod for their role in HBO’s Last of Us, as did their co-star Pedro Pascal, with the show also landing a Best TV Series nomination.

LGBTQ+ political drama Fellow Travellers scored a Best Limited Series nomination, while Rachel Weisz got one for Best Actress in a Limited Series for starring in queer psychological horror series Dead Ringers.

Ryan Gosling's #GoldenGlobes nomination reaction: "It's an honor to have your work acknowledged, but for Ken, this is the first time he's been acknowledged, for anything, EVER! And to have it be for supporting Barbie, there is no greater honor."

Lesbian comedian Wanda Sykes also scooped up a nomination for her stand-up comedy Netflix special Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.

These were only a few of the amazing nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes, with the ceremony taking place on January 7, 2024. For the full list, have a look here.