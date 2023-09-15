9 amazing Irish community-focused podcasts you should check out

A quick look at the designated section on Spotify will reveal that, nowadays, there’s a podcast for everything and everyone. Comedy, news, cooking, gossip, sports, true crime, self-help, you name it. Want to learn how to care for your indoor plants? There’s a podcast for that. The problem is trying to pin down which ones are really worth listening to. That’s why we’ve compiled a list for you with the best Irish podcasts from the community. So dive in and take your pick!

I’m Grand Mam

One of the most popular Irish queer podcasts, this one really needs no introduction. Hosted by cheeky Corkians and former GCN cover stars Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby, this podcast will have you in fits of giggles as the two discuss growing up gay in today’s world. With hilarious banter and countless laughs, the show will keep you coming back for more. Listen here.

Untold Stories

Untold Stories is a new podcast freshly launched by The Rowan Trust and Citywide in collaboration with the team at Alfonso Films. Each episode tells the powerful stories of activists from different communities as they discuss how our current approach to drugs has had an impact on their lives and how it led them to work on bringing about change. Discover their stories here.

Inside the Crime

Season 2 of one of the most renowned Irish podcasts, Newstalk’s Inside the Crime, dives into the investigation of the murder of Charles Self, a talented set designer who was killed in Dublin in 1982 when he was only 32. Self was a familiar face in Dublin’s gay scene, and many questions surrounding his death remain unanswered to this day. This podcast platforms interviews with his friends and colleagues, as well as the details of the investigation. Listen to the full story here.

Predrinks at Laylah’s

This heartfelt and hilarious podcast presented by Laylah Beattie is described as a “one woman show about the life of a transgender girl in her 20s”. In each episode, Laylah invites you to join her and her guests while they get ready for a night out and chat about the topic du jour. From identity, gender, and bullying to the internet and travel, there’s something for everyone in this, so go listen here.

Poz Vibe

Hosted by activist Robbie Lawlor and drag legend Veda, this phenomenal podcast for people living with HIV and their friends and families has become a staple in our Spotify playlists. Their mission to “create change and spread those positive vibrations throughout Ireland” has been more than successful so far, with the podcast recently hosting an Irish woman who came out as HIV positive who shared her story. Find all episodes here.

Sissy That Pod

Looking for someone to fill you in on the RuPaul tea and all things Drag Race? Podcast hosts Cian and James are more than ready to dissect each look, acting challenge and runaway appearance for their dear listeners. So sit back and enjoy the unofficial Drag Race recap here.

Fruit

A new series by LemonSoap Productions, Fruit is described as the “Irish version of Sex and the City“. It follows a group of queer pals navigating life in Dublin City today, including all the flirtations, trials and tribulations, and hilarious moments that come as a result. By exploring several themes relevant to LGBTQ+ audiences, including being trans, queerness in the workplace, the difficulties of finding a home and the stigmatisation of HIV, this podcast is the perfect pick for those who want to dive deep into the vibrant life of the Irish community. Listen here.

Memories From The Dancefloor

Launched in February this year and hosted by Derry-born journalist Damian Merlin, this podcast is a celebration of the history of LGBTQ+ venues. Whether their history has threads connected to the AIDS epidemic, trans inclusion, political undertows or queer music, Damien explores the different venues through a series of first-hand accounts and on-the-ground reporting. In this series, meet the founders, party boys, dykes and drag queens who lived and loved in these incredible spaces.

Red Hot Girl Pod

If we’re talking about popular Irish podcasts, we cannot help but mention Red Hot Girl Pod, hosted by award-winning radio presenter Claire Beck and performer Conor Finn. This show is all about embodying the Hot Girl Attitude in a queer-inclusive space. Their guests in the past have included Irish queer favourites like Pillow Queens, PJ Kirby and Louise McSharry, but also international rockstars such as Yungblud.

If that description wasn’t enough to have you running to listen to this podcast here, we’ll have you know that its incredible hosts are planning a super fun event on September 21, where a group of lucky winners will be able to join them at The Big Romance for an exclusive first listen of Kylie Minogue’s brand-new album Tension. For a chance to win a spot at the event, share a post on Instagram with something that identifies you as a Kylie fan and tag @RealHotGirlPod, using the hashtag #RealHotGirlTension.

This is just a small selection of some of the amazing podcasts Ireland has to offer – happy listening!