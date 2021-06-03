Irish duo Phoeno release phenomenal debut single 'Alive'

The Irish duo, Phoeno, have exploded onto the music scene with their stunningly atmospheric debut single, ‘Alive’, and yours truly are delighted to premiere the video!

So who are the people behind this grand slam of a single? Phoeno is Adam Matthews and Liam Corbett. They’ve described their collaboration as “a process of shedding skin to arrive at a place of emotional rawness and truth”.

While artists around the world have been hugely impacted by the pandemic, and the lockdown restrictions that came along with it, you can’t stifle creativity or the artistic impulse. As the duo share, “We write songs out of our own necessity, there is an urgency in the expression.”

The pair describe, “When these songs began to form in 2019, Adam and Liam found themselves casting off a traditional band structure, and instead, began tracing their way out of previous practices, simmering in electronic soundscapes while anthemic statements coalesced. Deciding to embrace the space between and gravitate towards the feelings such vulnerability brought forth – grief, isolation, solitude – Phoeno rose.”

Indeed it did, as proved by the video which perfectly encapsulates the haunting electronica powered by Matthew’s soaring vocals.

So how do the band describe their debut single and its accompanying striking video (created by Luca Truffarelli and Philip Connaughton)? They explain, “We are outsiders done with old, useless, ill-fitting moulds. We find turning points even in the most difficult of times. We can take control and cast-off oppositional forces. We can declare that we are here, awake, and new. We can begin again, alive.”

After watching that very special clip, you can follow Phoeno on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube to hear more of their music and to keep up to date with their future plans to take over the world. Remember you saw them here first.