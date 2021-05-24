Music in May: Irish LGBTQ+ artists to check out this month

If you’re looking for something fresh to listen to this summer, then look no further than this list of brand new music from some amazing LGBTQ+ artists.

Emét

Emét has been described by Yeo Magazine as someone who “truly captures the emotions of the helpless hopefulness that so many of us have come accustomed to.” To mark the release of his EP by the same name, Emét has produced a 13-minute short film.

The Derry native is an Irish alt-folk musician and his music is sure to set the foot-tapping. You can watch the short film below and check out his new EP on Spotify.

Embrace The World

Embrace The World is a supergroup music single composed by Kevin Walsh in aid of AsIAm.ie. With the collaborative effort of an ensemble of Cork’s finest producers and musicians, they got together to record the instrumental track in aid of the autism charity.

The project will show a 50/50 split with the charity. Funds will be raised through a Fund It campaign and you can check out the debut single below.

Mikey James – Never Ending Party

Looking for that post-lockdown summer anthem? Then look no further than Irish queer artist Mikey James’s new single ‘Never Ending Party.’ In collaboration with songwriter-producer Tom Bennett, the pair released this song to help people enjoy a nice Irish summer – if we get it!

Sylas Dean

Young queer artist Sylas Dean has released his debut EP ‘American Dreeming’. The album is a celebration of power pop vocals with rock and dance-oriented instrumentals. The EP is described as “challenging pain through the power of reinvention.” The lead sing ‘Shine’ is available below and you can check the rest of Sylas’ new album on Spotify.

VerseChorusVerse – What If We Won

Singer/Songwriter Tony Wright has released his fourth album under the moniker VerseChorusVerse. The album is titled what if we won and is described by Wright as one for “anyone and everyone who has ever felt silenced.”

Writing and recording the album entirely by himself, Wright describes it as a “DIY project”. Check out his song ‘Free to Decree’ below.

<a href="https://versechorusverse.bandcamp.com/album/what-if-we-won">what if we won by VerseChorusVerse</a>

From a sunshine anthem to a collaborative instrumental ensemble there is sure to be something on our list of LGBTQ+ artists this may to kick off your summer.