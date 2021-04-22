Calling all Irish LGBTQ+ farmers! You are wanted for new US reality dating show

Are you one of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ farmers who is ready to do whatever it takes to find ‘the one’ and are between the ages of 26-36? Then the producers of shows such as Love is Blind and Married at First Sight want to hear from you!

The Emmy-nominated production company, Kinetic Content is casting for a new reality dating TV show where potential matches from the US up sticks and are sent around the world to find love, from Paris to Tokyo. And they are looking for some lucky contestants to be sent to Ireland for a few months to live with LGBTQ+ farmers.

“Our experts will handpick your potential partner from another country and send them to your hometown for 3 months!” the production company says.

“We’ll bring someone who is perfectly matched for you into your life. You will explore a meaningful relationship for a 3-month period of time where you will show them your culture and incorporate them into your day-to-day life and work toward building a connection. NO more dating apps, NO more ghosting, NO more games. Just a once in a lifetime experience…That will change your life FOREVER.”

“Are you single, brave and adventurous? Are you ready for a hand-selected soulmate to show up at your front door? If you are frustrated with swiping, dating and disappointment, let us help find your love match.”

Think of it as First Dates Ireland except instead of a quick meal and chat they live with you full time for 90 days… Production is due to start in June and run through to November 2021.

How to apply

You are required to provide information including your name, DOB, location, contact details, occupation, links to social media accounts, a video, and photos. If you are interested, you can email – [email protected] – or apply directly here.