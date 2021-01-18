This Irish LGBTQ+ group is providing free LGBTQ+ wellbeing workshops and it's open to everyone

Outcomers Drogheda are delighted to announce their series of Free LGBTQ+ Wellbeing Workshops, starting next Thursday, January 21 at 7.30 pm with an LGBTQ+ Mental Health Workshop. This series of six workshops will run bi-monthly through 2021.
Each will have their own unique theme related to the wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and each will be facilitated by expert professionals. Although originally envisioned to be presented in-person, these workshops will now instead be hosted over Zoom – the upside of which means they will be now more accessible to the wider, national LGBTQ+ community. The workshops are free for anyone to attend due to the kind support of the Bank of Ireland: Begin Together Fund at The Community Foundation for Ireland.
Speaking about the workshops, Outcomers said: “In these times of isolation and uncertainty, Outcomers Drogheda are proud to be able to provide workshops like these, to help members of the LGBTQ+ community focus on their own welfare, resilience and contentment in a safe and comfortable environment.”
Up first in the series is an LGBTQ+ Mental Health Workshop, this Thursday, January 21. It will be facilitated by local counsellor and Psychotherapist, Bairbre Kelly, where she will guide participants through an overview of how our thinking affects our moods and behaviours, while also exploring issues of self-esteem all with an LGBTQ+ perspective in mind. There will be an opportunity to submit questions to Bairbre in advance of the workshop and there will also be a Q&A session towards the end.
If this wasn’t enough, on the night, participants will also have an opportunity to win a year’s subscription to the CALM app – The No.1 App for Sleep & Meditation. Sure what more could you want?
The full schedule of workshops covers a wide range of LGBTQ+ related topics:
- March 18: Let’s Talk about HIV in Ireland with HIV Ireland
- May 20: Transgender Information Seminar with TENI
- July 22: LGBT Parenting & Family Law Seminar with LGBT Ireland
- September 23: LGBTQ+ Safety & Discrimination Workshop with an Garda Siochana
- November 18: LGBTQ+ People in International Protection in Ireland Workshop – with LGBT Ireland Participants are welcome to join as many or as few workshops as they wish. Registration is essential.
For further information or to register your interest, please email [email protected]
Stay tuned for more information on upcoming workshops on the Outcomers Drogheda Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
