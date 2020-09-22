Outcomers Drogheda celebrate 1 year anniversary with first post-lockdown LGBT+ drop-in service

Outcomers Drogheda are delighted to announce the revival of their popular monthly, informal and confidential LGBT+ Drop-in – this coming Thursday 24th September 2020 – from 7 pm-9 pm at Barlow House, Narrow West st., Drogheda.

The Outcomers Drogheda LGBT+ drop-ins are a safe space for members of the LGBT+ community in the Drogheda area (aged 18+) to come for support, information or just to socialise. The team of trained volunteers will be on hand to have a chat & make you feel welcome.

This is the first in-person drop-in post-COVID and all appropriate COVID-19 regulations will be adhered to – but there will still be plenty of space to have a cuppa and the craic. After months of virtual Zoom-In’s, the Outcomers Drogheda team are very excited to be back in the space together.

Due to social distancing regulations and the growing popularity of the Outcomers Drogheda monthly Drop-In, they’ve outgrown their previous home of Louth Leader Partnership, Mayorality st. – but the team would like to take this opportunity to thank LLP for their continued support & friendship.

The drop-ins will now continue regularly (COVID regulations permitting) on the last Thursday of every month at the same time in their new home of Barlow House, with thanks to their new organisation partner – Droichead Arts Centre.

So whether you’re looking for support or to meet other LGBT+ folks from the Drogheda area – come along next Thursday, pull up a chair and have a cuppa and a few laughs with the Outcomers Drogheda crew.

For more information, please email [email protected]; call 089 40 48 599; or check Outcomers Drogheda on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Outcomers Drogheda 1st Anniversary

This is also a big month for Outcomers Drogheda as the organisation celebrates its 1st Anniversary. It seems like only yesterday Outcomers Drogheda was officially launched to a great reception in the Westcourt Hotel and since then – pandemics notwithstanding – the organisation has gone from strength to strength.

The Outcomers Drogheda group has grown and expanded over the last year and the LGBT+ community in the Drogheda area have been able to access comprehensive support and information from trained volunteers.

More importantly, they have had a safe space to meet and socialise with other local LGBT+ adults, helping to form an essential sense of belonging and solidarity. Back then, none of us could have foreseen the great changes and uncertainty the world would face, but the Outcomers Drogheda team recognise the provision of support, information and advocacy are more important now than ever.

There was standing room only in the Westcourt Hotel last year for the launch, with many LGBT+ advocates and elected representatives in attendance, including those who spoke – Mayor of Drogheda, Paul Bell, Bernardine Quinn (Director of Outcomers LGBT Support Service, Dundalk) and Paula Fagan (CEO of LGBT Ireland) – and live music was provided by local LGBT+ singer-songwriter Saidhbhin Gorham.

Outcomers Drogheda are excited to look to the future and hope to continue to grow and evolve for the benefit of the LGBT+ community in the Drogheda area.