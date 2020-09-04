30 charities that do amazing work for the Irish LGBT+ community and how you can support them

Charities are an important cornerstone that help Ireland’s LGBT+ community thrive across the country. While this list is by no means definitive, here are some of the vital LGBT+ charities in Ireland.

Links to all the charities websites are below, if you can you should consider supporting them.

LGBT Ireland

LGBT Ireland is a national organisation underpinned by localised knowledge and responses. Together with their network members, they provide support, training, and advocacy which aims to improve the lives of LGBT+ people across Ireland.

BeLonG To

BeLonG To Youth Services is the national organisation supporting LGBT+ young people in Ireland. Since 2003, they have worked with LGBT+ young people, between 14 and 23 years, to create a world where they are equal, safe, and valued in the diversity of their identities and experiences.

They also advocate and campaign on behalf of young LGBT+ people, and offer a specialised LGBT+ youth service with a focus on mental and sexual health, alongside drug and alcohol support. They respond to the needs of LGBT+ young people in Ireland and we help them thrive.

Dublin Lesbian Line

Dublin Lesbian Line is a confidential support helpline, operated by a group of enthusiastic female-identified (LGBTQAI+) volunteers on Thursday nights from 6.30pm until 9pm. DLL are dedicated to providing rather excellent telephone support and online support to the LGBT+ community. Don’t be fooled by their name however, as they offer support to people all over Ireland with many problems, issues and concerns. In fact, many of their callers are not even female!

NXF

Established in 1979, the NXF is the oldest LGBT+ NGO in Ireland. The NXF publishes GCN and campaigns for the equal rights of, and to combat discrimination against, LGBT+ people in Ireland & internationally.

Outcomers

Outcomers is a social and befriending support group for LGBT+ people. Their drop-in centre provides a safe, social and relaxed environment for the LGBT+ community and is located in the centre of Dundalk town. It has been open since 1997. They offer some light refreshments and a chat. Free LGBT literature is available.

Greenbow LGBT Society of Ireland

Greenbow is a non-profit organisation run for the benefit of all Deaf/Hard of Hearing LGBT+ adults all over Ireland. They organise monthly events, educational workshops and other services.

TENI

TENI is a non-profit organisation supporting the trans community in Ireland. TENI seeks to improve the situation and advance the rights and equality of trans people and their families.

Gay Project



The mission of the Gay Project as per the Constitution is to ensure that gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men (MSM), trans and queer men are enabled to participate fully in Ireland’s social, economic, cultural, political and artistic life.

LINC

LINC is the only community development organisation working exclusively with Lesbian and Bisexual women in the Republic of Ireland. Through the LINC Resource Centre, they have completed a comprehensive outreach training and development programme.

They also actively engage with various representative groups in the community including the young women’s group, lesbian parents’ group, the group founded to support the parents of lesbian and bisexual women and the older lesbian group.

Amach LGBT

AMACH! LGBT Galway represents and advocate on behalf of the LGBT+ community in Galway city and county. They provide awareness, educational and training events and workshops, and endeavour to support and promote a socially inclusive society. They hold support groups, drop-ins and activities where you can meet new friends, get information and chill with like-minded people.

GOSHH

GOSHH – Gender Orientation Sexual Health HIV is located in Limerick City aiming to create an environment where the mental, emotional, physical and social well-being of everyone is promoted and sexual rights are respected, protected and fulfilled.

OutWest

OutWest provides a focal point in the community where LGBT+ people can make contact with each other, and become involved in a range of joint activities including educational pursuits in the west of Ireland.

Equality for Children

Many children of LGBT+ parents in Ireland are denied the right to have a legally recognised relationship with both of their parents. Equality for Children gives a voice to those children and families in their fight for equality by working with LGBT Ireland and other partners.

Ciarrai Amach

Ciarrai Amach is a volunteer-led LGBT community organisation that came about in October 2007, formed by local LGBT living in the Kerry area.

LOOK (Loving Our Out Kids)

LOOK, formerly Parents’ Support, provides support to families and friends of gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgendered (LGBT) people.

LGBT Pavee

LGBT Pavee look to unite those of any age and gender who identify as being LGBT+, especially within the Travelling and Roma community by providing support for those questioning their sexuality.

Gay Switchboard Ireland

Gay Switchboard Ireland provides a confidential telephone support service.

Their friendly trained volunteers provide a safe space where listening, support, information and signposting are provided to all callers in a non- directive or judgmental way.

Youth Work Ireland

Youth Work Ireland and its Member Youth Services provide direct youth work supports and services to LGBT+ young people, who either identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender or, are questioning their sexuality. Their clubs, projects and youth groups provide young LGBT+ people with a safe space where they can hang out with their peers in a safe environment where they can meet, relax, talk, listen to music, and participate in games and organised social and educational activities, supported by trained and professional youth practitioners.

Spun Out

Established in 2005, Spun Out’s vision is to help create an Ireland where young people aged between 16 and 25 are empowered with the information they need to live active, happy, and healthy lives.

They aim to educate and inform our readers about the importance of holistic wellbeing and how good health can be maintained, both physically and mentally.

Sporting Pride

Sporting Pride is committed to making sport a more inclusive and diverse environment for members of the LGBT+ community and, in doing so, promoting the positive benefits of fitness and exercise to one’s physical and mental health and well-being.

Under The Rainbow

Under The Rainbow is an inclusive Social Enterprise founded by Gillian Fagan, Dermot McCarthy and Philippa Ryder. Their vision is a world where people can be their true selves and where people are celebrated for their differences.

Outhouse

Outhouse provides a safe space which facilitates & encourages the growth of services & supports to the LGBT communities.

ACT UP Dublin and Cork

ACT UP Dublin and Cork are a diverse, non-partisan group of individuals united in anger and committed to direct action to end the HIV crisis.

We are Church Ireland

We Are Church Ireland (WAC Ireland) is a group of concerned Irish Catholics committed to the renewal of the Roman Catholic Church on the basis of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) and the theological spirit developed from it.

BI+ Ireland

Bi+ Ireland aims to create a space where bi+ people can make friends, access peer support and reduce any isolation they may experience. We aim to increase the visibility and presence of bi+ people in Ireland and to create diverse, vibrant and welcoming communities.

Gay Health Network

Since 2011, GHN has worked in partnership with the HSE and introduced the first-ever National HIV Prevention and Sexual Health Awareness Programme for MSM.

This Is Me – Transgender Healthcare Campaign, Ireland

The #ThisIsMe campaign is a grassroots campaign demanding adequate, safe and best practice access to healthcare for all transgender and non-binary people in Ireland.

HIV Ireland

HIV Ireland contributes towards a significant reduction in the incidence and prevalence of HIV in Ireland and towards the realisation of an AIDS-free generation by advocating for individuals living with HIV, preventing new HIV infections and combating HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

MPOWER

The MPOWER Programme is a suite of peer-driven community-level interventions which aim to achieve a reduction in the acquisition of HIV and STIs and an overall improvement of sexual health and wellbeing among gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (gbMSM).

Gay Men’s Health Service (GMHS)

GMHS is Ireland’s only dedicated statutory sexual health and wellbeing service for gay and bisexual men, men who have sex with men and the trans population.