SlayAtHome2020 and raise money for LGBT+ charities

Showing true community support, the fabulous new #SlayAtHome2020 social media initiative from the wonderful Gaylgeoirí is here to raise some much-needed funds for LGBT+ charities during Pride month.

Funding streams for the folks at BeLonG To, TENI, The Rainbow Project Northern Ireland, and ShoutOut have all been affected by the necessary decisions to cancel Prides around Ireland in the wake of the pandemic. #SlayAtHome2020 is here to get you laughing and get some support for those fantastic organisations with 100% of all the money raised split evenly between them.

So what exactly is the #SlayAtHome2020 challenge and what do you need to do to take part? There are five easy steps:

1 Get dolled up for Pride in quarantine.

2 Take a picture or video of you being glam carrying out your daily routine.

3 Upload it on your social media with the #SlayAtHome2020 hashtag and tag @Gaylgeoirí.

4 Donate to the Gaylgeoirí Pride Fund on the GoFundMe page linked here.

5 Nominate your friends and family members to take part!

Still unsure? Check out this very handy video example –

As Gaylgeoirí shares – “whether you’re strutting through Aldi in full drag, or struggling through your hour of exercise in a pair of heels, make sure that you WERK it!”

The message continues, “Nominate your friends and family members to take part, and make sure to tag @Gaylgeoiri across Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and Tik Tok (yeah, we’re down with the kids), because we’ll be following our favourites and featuring them on our profile!

“Just because we can’t celebrate Pride in the streets this year, doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate from home. So throw on your best heels, doll yourself up, and get ready to slay at home for Pride 2020.”

You can show your support for the LGBT+ community and have a glamorous and hilarious time while you do it. So get involved and give back this Pride, and #SlayAtHome2020.