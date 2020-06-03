Trans activists urge the incoming government to implement the full recommendations of the 2018 review group

Trans activists have responded to recommendations included in a report drafted by Fine Gael’s LGBT+ committee and reported on by the Independent yesterday.

In 2018, a review of the Gender Recognition Act commissioned by the government recommended access to legal gender recognition should be made available to children of all ages.

Under current legislation in Ireland, only those over the age of 18 can legally do so. Children aged 16 and 17 can apply to the courts to have their gender changed if they have parental consent and medical approval.

However, in the report drafted by Fine Gael’s LGBT+ committee, echoing the recommendations of the governments own 2018 report, it is recommended that these children should be free to legally self-declare their own gender.

Sara Philips, chair of TENI, said the group welcomes the fact that it is being considered, but it is still very early days.

“We hope that the incoming government will include in the programme for the government the full recommendations of the 2018 review group which include recognition for under 18’s with parental consent and for people who identify as non-binary.

“The current government’s proposals to make access less onerous for 16 and 17-year-olds and provide recognition with parental consent, does not go far enough. The proposals need to include trans people under the age of 16 and trans people who identify as non-binary.”

Intersex Ireland told GCN, “The government proposals to change the gender recognition act in 2015 ignores the needs of the Intersex community. We urge the government to include the full recommendations of the 2018 review group, which provide full access to Intersex individuals.”

Noah Halpin from the This Is Me – Transgender Healthcare Campaign added:

“These recommendations are not new. They are the same recommendations that have been made to Government numerous times since 2018.

They were turned down by our Government just a few months ago during the Gender Recognition Act review, so although we do not expect that these committee recommendations will be acted upon, we very much hope that the Government will soon revisit the Gender Recognition Act and provide a pathway to legal gender recognition for 16 and 17-year-olds and non-binary people.

“We, the trans community, will continue to advocate for the right of legal gender recognition for all.”