Opinion: Educate yourself on black experiences to be a good ally

Davy Quinlivan of ACT UP Dublin shares how he educated himself on black experiences in order to be a good ally.

We are at the start of Pride month. Pride was a protest and a riot against police brutality. The uprising was led by trans women of colour. Some sex workers. Some living with HIV. You do not get to pick and choose what part of that suits you.

As a white person, it is not enough to just not be racist. You must be anti-racist. In your actions and in your day to day life. Not helping dismantle the system allows for privilege and discrimination to remain the status quo.

Do not ask black people and other people of colour in your life for the tools to help (unless they specifically request something of you). You have the internet. Below is a list of books/movies/clips I have found beneficial to my own understanding of these issues.

Easy/Short/Free clips you should watch:

The Urgency of Intersectionality – Kimberlé Crenshaw

James Baldwin’s speech in Berkley

“You always told me it takes time. It’s taken my father’s time, my mother’s time – my uncle’s time, my brother’s and my sister’s time – my niece’s and my nephew’s time. How much time do you want, for your progress?” – James Baldwin

Toni Morrison in conversation with Oprah

“What struck me most about those who rioted was how long they waited. The restraint they showed. Not the spontaneity, the restraint. They waited and waited for justice. And it didn’t come. No one talks about that.” – Toni Morrison

Books (International):

The Bluest Eye – Toni Morrison

James Baldwin – James Baldwin

Redefining Realness – Janet Mock

Giovanni’s Room – James Baldwin

I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou

Your Silence Will Not Protect You – Audre Lorde

Don’t Touch My Hair – Emma Dabiri

Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race – Reni Eddo-Lodge

The Meaning of Freedom and Other Difficult Dialogues – Angela Y Davis

Books (Ireland):

Correspondences – An Anthology to Call for an End to Direct Provision

We’ve Come A Long Way – MERJ Ireland

Books (Teens)

Noughts and Crosses – Malorie Blackman

The Hate U Give – Angie Thomas

Books (Children):

The Day You Begin – Jacqueline Woodson

My Hair Is a Garden – Cozbi A. Cabrera

Something Happened In Our Town – Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins & Ann Hazzard

Music:

A Seat At The Table – Solange

Lemonade – Beyonce

Hopelessness -ANOHNI

Process – Sampha

Movies/TV:

Moonlight

If Beale Street Could Talk

Hidden Figures

The Learning Tree

Tongues Untied

13th – Netflix

Podcasts:

1619 – New York Times

The Stoop – Leila Day and Hana Baba

No Country for Young Women – Sadia Azmat and Monty Onanuga

These are just a handful of ways to educate yourself on black experiences for you to do in your own time and should not replace being an ally, helping, supporting, amplifying, elevating and platforming the voices who most need to be heard in all of this!

Please elevate those voices and support campaigns such as :

MERJ, MASI – by making a donation via PayPal to: [email protected], Black Pride Ireland.