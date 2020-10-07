Irish LGBTQ+ couple who conceived through IVF receive declaration of parentage

In big news for LGBTQ+ parents and families, an Irish couple who conceived through Reciprocal IVF have today become the first to receive their declaration of parentage by the State in Bray District Court.

Ranae von Meding, CEO of Equality For Children, shared, “We are thrilled today to hear of the first instance of Reciprocal IVF being legally recognised by the State. This will come as a huge relief to those who have become parents to their children through this method of Assisted Human Reproduction. It is one more family who finally have security and recognition for their children. We have so many more LGBTQ+ families to fight for, including those who have had their children through surrogacy, at home insemination and for all those children born abroad.”

Reciprocal IVF in relation to the CFRA has been a topic of conversation over the last few years, von Meding launched a legal case against the state in 2018 to try to have it included in the CFRA (Children and Family Relationships Act). She and her wife have been very public with their own Reciprocal IVF journey, which resulted in the birth of their two daughters aged four and one.

In June of this year they received a letter from the AG’s office detailing that the State’s opinion is that Reciprocal IVF is included in the CFRA. The family are still awaiting their case to be heard in Dublin District Court.

While the Irish couple today were the first instance of Reciprocal IVF being legally recognised, in July of this year, the enactment of parts Two and Three of the Child and Family Relationships Act gave the courts jurisdiction to make retrospective declarations of parentage for children born through donor-assisted human reproduction prior to May 4 2020. This only covers certain families, there is still quite a way to go in order for all rainbow families to achieve their full rights.