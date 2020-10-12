Irish LGBTQ+ community share messages of support on National Coming Out Day

Sunday October 11 saw messages of love and solidarity flood social media as people shared their experiences of coming out.

Top News . Written by Peter Dunne.

Four young girls celebrating Pride

Yesterday saw the commemoration of National Coming Out Day – an annual day for LGBTQ+ people to share the stories of their own coming out and offer solidarity to other queer people on their own journeys.

The internet was filled with tweets and social media posts as LGBTQ+ people empowered and supported each other.

Ahead of this years National Coming Out Day, BeLonG To Youth Services shared that for “58% of young people who access the organisation’s frontline services in Dublin, coming out as LGBTI+ was their reason for reaching out for support.”

The organisation has experienced an 88% spike in demand for its vital services since the beginning of 2020 with LGBTQ+ youth presenting with issues relating to coming out (58%), being transgender (18%), and mental health challenges (14%).

Moninne Griffith, the CEO of BeLonG To shared, “Coming out can allow individuals to live an open, authentic and fulfilling life as themselves, and reduces some of the stress and anxiety many people feel when they are hiding part of themselves, who they are or who they love.”

Griffith continued, “Many LGBTI+ people say that coming out to family and friends feels like lifting a massive weight off their shoulders. Saying that we always remind LGBTI+ youth to consider whether they feel safe coming out and remember that they don’t need to tell anyone until they are ready. Coming out is a choice, not an obligation.”

Social media user @Sprocketburp shared, “As a kid I had crushes on all genders. I thought everyone did. Then I kissed a girl and the adults said it was wrong. Rather than coming out, I was shoved in the closet. Makes me so happy now to see young people empowered with language, being themselves.”

Brendan Byrne from the NXF (National LGBT Federation) shared, “National Coming Out Day  is still an insurmountable challenge for many people. Be kind always have the tea ready.”

If it’s part of your journey – be out and proud. Happy (belated) National Coming Out Day.

© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.

Support GCN

GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.

During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.

GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.

0 comments. Please sign in to comment.

Popular News

All News