Irish LGBTQ+ community share messages of support on National Coming Out Day

Yesterday saw the commemoration of National Coming Out Day – an annual day for LGBTQ+ people to share the stories of their own coming out and offer solidarity to other queer people on their own journeys.

The internet was filled with tweets and social media posts as LGBTQ+ people empowered and supported each other.

Ahead of this years National Coming Out Day, BeLonG To Youth Services shared that for “58% of young people who access the organisation’s frontline services in Dublin, coming out as LGBTI+ was their reason for reaching out for support.”

To me coming out, as a gay man, has been one of the bravest decisions I have ever made in my life. Once I did it I felt liberated and empowered, and I gained full ownership of who I truly am ❤️ #NationalComingOutDay https://t.co/dY531hum35 — Marlon Jimenez (@jimenezmarlon72) October 11, 2020

The organisation has experienced an 88% spike in demand for its vital services since the beginning of 2020 with LGBTQ+ youth presenting with issues relating to coming out (58%), being transgender (18%), and mental health challenges (14%).

Moninne Griffith, the CEO of BeLonG To shared, “Coming out can allow individuals to live an open, authentic and fulfilling life as themselves, and reduces some of the stress and anxiety many people feel when they are hiding part of themselves, who they are or who they love.”

Griffith continued, “Many LGBTI+ people say that coming out to family and friends feels like lifting a massive weight off their shoulders. Saying that we always remind LGBTI+ youth to consider whether they feel safe coming out and remember that they don’t need to tell anyone until they are ready. Coming out is a choice, not an obligation.”

On #NationalComingOutDay, we celebrate the right of LGBT people to live open and authentic lives free from hate and intolerance. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ih5LlG42cW — NXF (@nxfie) October 11, 2020

Social media user @Sprocketburp shared, “As a kid I had crushes on all genders. I thought everyone did. Then I kissed a girl and the adults said it was wrong. Rather than coming out, I was shoved in the closet. Makes me so happy now to see young people empowered with language, being themselves.”

As a kid I had crushes on all genders. I thought everyone did. Then I kissed a girl & the adults said it was wrong. Rather than coming out, I was shoved in the closet. Makes me so happy now to see young people empowered with language, being themselves. Happy #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/PIwv8gZR4S — Beetlejude 🧟‍♂️🏳️‍🌈 (@Sprocketburp) October 11, 2020

Brendan Byrne from the NXF (National LGBT Federation) shared, “National Coming Out Day is still an insurmountable challenge for many people. Be kind always have the tea ready.”

#NationalComingOutDay is still an insurmountable challenge for many people #BeKind always have the tea ready (Barry’s of course!) https://t.co/4k6BZwVNXe — bbyrne001 (@bbyrne001) October 11, 2020

If it’s part of your journey – be out and proud. Happy (belated) National Coming Out Day.