Irish Life launch Step it to Stonewall challenge in support of LGBTQ+ charities

Irish Life wants you to help them raise much-needed funds for four LGBTQ+ charities in Ireland with their Step it to Stonewall challenge!

Irish Life aim to count over one billion steps from participants using the MyLife app. The challenge will see people virtually covering the distance “All the way from Abbey Street to Stonewall NYC via the world’s LGBTQ+ capitals.”

These capitals along the way include Dublin, Brighton, Amsterdam, Cape Town, Taipei, Sydney, Rio, San Francisco, and, of course, Stonewall. Each step counted brings each goal closer.

Anyone who reaches the individual goal of 220,000 steps by the finish date will be entered into a competition to win a Fitbit. The event will begin on Thursday 29 April and will end on Monday the 17 of May which is IDAHOBIT day.

You can run, walk or jog in order to meet your steps. Do remember that only steps tracked from when you have joined the challenge on the MyLife app will count on the challenge leader board. Steps that have been walked before you joined the challenge cannot be added later.

The four queer charities that will benefit from Step it to Stonewall are BeLonG To, LGBT Ireland, Shoutout, and your very own GCN!

The Stonewall Inn in NYC is a significant place for the LGBTQ+ community. What began as a protest against a police raid in 1969 inspired the Pride movement and has now become a global yearly celebration for the queer community, making it a fitting goal for a charity challenge.

While the pandemic has hindered our ability to celebrate Pride in the traditional sense, we can still raise funds for much-needed queer organisations. And get our steps in while doing so!

So help Irish Life track one billion steps and raise €10,000 for these amazing LGBTQ+ charities. You can download the app in the App Store or Google Play and participate on the dates above.