Over 80 Irish community groups endorse National Demonstration for Palestine in Dublin

Calling for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the National Demonstration for Palestine is set to take place in Dublin on Saturday, February 17. More than 80 civil society organisations, including GCN and the National LGBT Federation (NXF), have endorsed the march, which is expected to draw thousands to the streets of the Irish capital.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign is holding a National Demonstration for Palestine in Dublin to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and to urge the Irish government to take immediate action to hold Israel accountable. Protesters are invited to assemble at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square at 1pm before marching to the Department of Foreign Affairs on St. Stephen’s Green.

A rally will be held in St. Stephen’s Green park, with speakers including IPSC Chairperson Zoe Lawlor, former Irish rugby international Trevor Hogan, Irish-Palestinian doctor Abdallah Al Bayyari, Richard Boyd Barrett TD, Dunnes Stores anti-apartheid striker Karen Gearon, and Diana, a Palestinian woman from Gaza.

After the speeches, there will be musical performances by renowned Palestinian-Irish singer Roisin El Cheriff, and ballad singer Fieldsy who will perform ‘The Fields of Palestine’, with Fatin Al Tamimi, Vice-Chair of the IPSC, hosting the event.

IPSC Chairperson Zoe Lawlor spoke ahead of the march, saying: “Recent polls are clear – the people of Ireland stand firmly behind the people of Palestine. 80% know they are seeing genocide unfold. 70% know Israel is an apartheid state. And 70% want sanctions!

“The government must sanction Israel, it must end the bilateral arms trade, must implement the Occupied Territories Bill and the Illegal Israeli Divestment Bill, break diplomatic relations, push for the termination of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, and join South Africa’s Gaza genocide case at the ICJ,” Lawlor continued.

“Governments are supposed to reflect the will of the public, it’s time to listen to the people and act to end this live-streamed genocide!”

An amazing lineup of speakers & performers for the National Demonstration for #Palestine on Sat! Bring friends, family, grief, anger, hope & bring your voice! Be part of the tens of thousands on Dublin’s streets & part of the millions across the globe!#Gaza #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/YVULd546pq — IPSC (@ipsc48) February 14, 2024

IPSC Vice-Chair, Fatin Al Tamimi, who has family trapped in Gaza, said: “The last national march for Palestine saw over 100,000 take to the streets of Dublin. Saturday’s march is part of a global day of action when millions all over the world will hit the streets – and we are calling for even more people to join us to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people, opposition to Israel’s genocide, and to call for action by the Irish government.”

Al Tamimi continued, “Come out and fill the streets with hope, love and meaningful solidarity with our sisters and brothers in Palestine, especially those in Gaza!”

Over 28,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 68,000 wounded since Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack on October 7, last year. Many more had to flee their homes to avoid being killed in the airstrikes.

Israel is now drawing up plans for a ground offensive in Rafah, a small city in the South of the Gaza Strip. Before the war started, Rafah was home to about 300,000 people, but its population swelled considerably after Israel ordered civilians in Gaza to evacuate south. It is now estimated that 1.5 million people are living there, with many living in tent camps and makeshift shelters after fleeing the bombardments.

UN Humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that an Israeli assault on Rafah would be “catastrophic” and lead to a “slaughter”. Griffiths said that Palestinians have already suffered an “assault that is unparalleled in its intensity, brutality and scope” and that over a million people are now “crammed in Rafah, staring death in the face”.

Every day orgs are signing up to endorse this Saturday’s National Demonstration for #Palestine. 80+ groups are now supporting our march, part of a global day of action that will see millions take to the streets all around the world to demand and end Israel’s #genocide in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/GAfsVm593U — IPSC (@ipsc48) February 13, 2024

A growing number of governments and international organisations are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and trying to convince Israel to halt its offensive on Rafah. Among them is Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar who, together with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, penned a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for a review of whether Israel is in breach of its human rights obligations.

The letter expresses “deep concern” at the “impact the ongoing conflict is having on innocent Palestinians, especially women and children” and urges the Commission to propose measures to be taken by the EU against Israel. This move could affect the EU’s trade agreement with Israel.

The march set to take place in Dublin on Saturday is one of many such demonstrations organised by people all over the world in solidarity with Palestine. Last month, a similar march organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign drew around 100,000 people onto the streets of Dublin, making it one of the largest demonstrations in Irish history.

Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, a petition was launched by No Pride in Genocide calling on queer organisations to come together to support the fight for Palestinian liberation. In addition to demanding a permanent ceasefire, the petition calls on LGBTQ+ organisations and leaders to denounce Israel’s use of pinkwashing to justify their actions in Palestine.