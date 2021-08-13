All the essential new Irish queer art, music, and culture you need right now!

A non-exhaustive list of all things from the Irish queer art scene, including new music releases, new book titles, cute Instagram comics, and upcoming gigs!

Artistic Differences Project

Founded at the start of the pandemic and run by Irish queer writer SJ Delaney, Artistic Differences Project is a bi-weekly online exhibition that showcases all forms of art under a common theme.

The project aims to showcase the wonderful variety of artistic expression. Their latest exhibition is under the theme of “Sour.” They are always looking for new artists to include in the exhibitions; all of which can be found here.

Cruel Sister – too much

Released at the end of July, Dublin-based singer-songwriter, Cruel Sister’s latest single too much is about the anger stage of heartbreak. It’s a loud, unreal, and passionate track that you can play at full volume and have a dance to!

This follows her previous single my forever which was written, produced and mixed by the artist herself. This incredibly talented artist is worth the listen, available on Bandcamp and Spotify.

David Menon – The Wild Heart

From queer, independent author, David Menon, The Wild Heart is an action thriller with a very different take on the Northern Ireland troubles. An update of one of his earliest books, it tells the story of two gay men who fall in love in Manchester, but one of them is a former member of a loyalist paramilitary gang in Belfast who is hiding from his former comrades.

It’s tense. It’s political. It’s a thriller that touches on many of the issues affecting Northern Ireland today and it’s an action story where the two protagonists happen to be a gay couple. The Wild Heart, and more from David Menon, is available on Amazon.

DJ RÍ – Proud Pleasures

Mark Molloy, who goes by DJ RÍ, doesn’t believe in guilty pleasures. “Nor do I believe in Pride being contained to one month a year and so I created a mix that’s bursting with dance floor thrillers for you to enjoy all year round. 🏳️‍🌈”

Proud Pleasures is a celebration of house music, from classics to present day icons channeling their own takes on the genre, and can be listened to at this link. As well as being a talented DJ, Mark is a queer Irish visual artist who is currently selling some of their art through POPSHOP.

Lois Levin – Burden

Liverpudlian songwriter Lois Levin is a true talent emerging as one of the most exciting new names in the jazz and soul scene. Working with producer Jon Withnall, the two set about trading demos and ideas over lockdown and a few studio sessions later they hit their stride getting her first few singles in the can.

Her first single, Burden, carries a deeply personal and heartbreaking story for the young artist. On Instagram she wrote “This is a long time coming, I actually wrote Burden when I was 15, pissed off that alcoholism defined the narrative of my life. I’ve got a lot of bottled up tracks to come and can’t wait to get them out.” Listen to Burden here.

Pillow Queens

Dublin band and queer favourites, Pillow Queens, have announced a lot of new gigs on their socials, including a new Irish show Live at the Big Top in Limerick on September 10. This comes after the announcement that their Irish tour in December has sold out!

The band will also be performing at Sofft Nights on September 3 and 4, alongside Roe, Art of Algebra and Dani Larkin. And in November, they’ll be playing at Mutations Festival in Brighton, the festival will be taking place from November 4-7.

Rhoshi – KRU_SSH

Dublin-based electronic producer Rhoshi has a new single that was released on July 23. KRU_SSH is a hyper pop infused track that is raw energy and unfiltered expression. Rhoshi draws on the industrial synth-driven sounds of artists like SOPHIE and Arca, fusing them with ambient soundscapes.

KRU_SSH is available on Spotify along with Rhoshi’s debut EP Quanta, 100 percent worth the listen.

Roisin Collins – Lesbeans

Irish queer visual artist Roisin Collins shares her gorgeous art on Instagram. She is also the creator of Lesbeans, a comic series that is inspired by the true life events of her and her partner.

The comics follow the everyday adventures of Red Bean and Kidney Bean, and are relatable to all! Super cute and very amusing, Roisin’s Instagram is worth following!

Trinity Tales

This fifth and final volume of the Trinity Tales series, having begun with the 1960’s, invites readers to step into the world of Trinity College through the eyes of students who attended the university during the early 2000’s. 28 graduates share their experiences of being a student in Dublin’s most central university.

This compilation offers a snapshot of the lives of the gradually diversifying student body of Trinity in the early 2000’s and features stories of the sexual, racial and class barriers that existed for so many of those who felt ‘different.’ Pre-order your copy here.

True Religion – Que Bonita

True Religion have released their new track Que Bonita, a contemporary smooth and cathartic house mix, infused with jazz and funk. With the video for Que Bonita, True Religion shows that love, like music, has no barriers. “We felt it was important to make a video that challenged antiquated industry standards to create an inclusive space.”

The women in the video disregard their old age and embrace their sexuality, identities, and have a great time after an extended period of lockdown. Watch the beautiful video below and be sure to check out True Religion on Spotify.