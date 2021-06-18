Irish queer artist launches solidarity project to counter recent homophobic acts in Waterford

Ireland based artist and photographer, Donal Talbot has created an open call for fellow creatives to submit imagery for poster designs to counter the recent onslaught of homophobic acts being witnessed by Waterford city.

The latest of which is a miserable series of “straight pride” posters being plastered around the town as highlighted in Donal’s Instagram stories.

The posters, featuring work by artists will be displayed around Waterford as a collective signal of solidarity and an outstanding message of queer joy against homophobia.

Speaking with GCN, Donal explains the motivation behind the campaign and his aims for it.

“The project started from me being made aware of some anti-gay “straight pride” protests in Waterford.”

“It’s a reaction to that. To try and post as many posters of queer joy and queer solidarity. To showcase that we won’t stand for that kind of thing and that we are united in our queerness.”

Artist Donal also appeared on local radio WLR Waterford FM today speaking more on the project and how businesses can get involved.

“In absence of a pride parade, we want to fill the city with little posters of queer joy and solidarity.”

“We are asking any businesses in town that are interested in putting a picture in their shop window to contact me at [email protected]“

“We are using a technique of glue printing that naturally dissolves in the rain, so as to avoid littering, it’s also a more eco-conscious way of printing. We’ll also be putting them in public spaces where we get permission.”

Waterford city has seen many attacks against the community recently with rainbow flags being torn down and set on fire last week. When re-flown by the Mayor and local activists, they were cut down and destroyed again.

Some residents of Waterford have shown solidarity against acts of hatred by displaying rainbow flags outside their homes and businesses.

It’s been announced that Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman is set to visit LGBTQ+ groups in Waterford after the recent incidents which activists of the community have described as “heartbreaking”.

The Minister has stated that the people of Ireland want to live in a “compassionate” country and that he is looking forward to raising the Pride flag in the city again.

Aoife Cusack (@culchie_spice) is one of the artists involved so far.

To get involved in the campaign with other artists in the demonstration against homophobia in Waterford city, submit your design to [email protected].

You can also contribute towards the printing costs of the project by donating to Donal’s PayPal linked here and to keep up with the campaign as it happens, follow @donaltalbot on Instagram.