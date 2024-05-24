Irish queer barber Hayden Cassidy lands new expert role at Dior

Dublin-born queer barber Hayden Cassidy has been named Dior’s new grooming expert with the Sauvage Barber Crew, and she’s calling the recognition: “a dream come true.”

Dior it appointed Hayden because she “strives to push the boundaries of men’s grooming while showcasing her signature clean, contemporary and detailed style”.

“Her raw and unique artistic vision of barbering is inspired by the countries and cultures she has traveled to. She holds a firm belief in what Sauvage represents: Sauvage symbolizes freedom. It is the embodiment of confidence and authenticity,” the luxury brand added in an Instagram post.

Since many clients rely on their barbers for grooming tips, by partnering with Dior, Hayden feels like she’s getting the chance to be recognised as a respected source of fashion and style knowledge.

She said: “Dior grooming products are a staple for my kit, they are exactly what I need to create premium services for my clients.”

Thanks to the collaboration, Hayden has been featured in major publications including the Financial Times, Wonderland, and ES Magazine.

10 years ago, Cassidy was working in a Dublin bar, and now she’s an expert barber hosting high-profile clients in her London Fields shop. Her shop remains fully booked three weeks in advance where she charges £55 for a haircut and £65 including a beard trim.

The award-winning barber prides herself on staying on top of the latest trends across the world. She said: “I didn’t go to school and think, I want to get into barbering, but what attracted me was the idea of being able to have scissors and a comb and go anywhere in the world. It’s like a language that is spoken everywhere.”

While the vibe of walking into a salon never appealed to Hayden, the barbershop environment immediately attracted her. Hayden said, “There’s something about history and heritage in the barbering culture that I fell in love with, the classic shaves.”

She added: “Barbering has this ritual; it feels like a sacred practice.”

The barber industry was historically dominated by men and has not always been a safe space for gender-diverse clients. However, that’s changed in recent years, especially for queer barbers like Hayden who describes barbering as her “number one passion”.

Hayden Cassidy will get to partner with Dior over the next year, and she’s looking forward to working closely with the brand she described as exceptional, high-quality, and detail-oriented.

As the brand’s new grooming expert, Hayden offered her top three recommendations for any short-hair sporting folks who want to improve their appearance: “The best tip I can offer: take care of your skin, your scalp and get a good scent.”