Wicklow Pride Festival plans weekend of celebration and empowerment

The folks from Wicklow Pride are inviting everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to come out and celebrate love, equality, and acceptance at their annual festival!

The 2024 Wicklow Pride Festival will take place from June 30 through July 6. Patrick Bracken, Chairperson at Wicklow Pride, said: “We are excited to bring back the Wicklow Pride Festival for another year of celebration, empowerment, and solidarity.”

He added: “This year’s festival will not only be a testament to our vibrant Queer community but also a platform for advocacy, education, and allyship.”

This year, the Pride festival will include a Best Dressed Shop Window competition. Businesses across County Wicklow are encouraged to decorate their shop fronts to showcase their creativity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Everyone is invited to come and show their support at the Pride Parade beginning at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 6, where LGBTQ+ organisations from throughout the community will march through the heart of Wicklow town.

Wicklow Pride has announced that Wicklow native and Co-Chair of Transgender Europe, Sara R Phillips, will be leading the parade as this year’s Grand Marshall. In addition to her work with Transgender Europe, Sara is also Co-Chair of the International Trans Fund and a National Women’s Council board member.

Sara previously served as the Chair of TENI, Ireland’s national transgender organisation, for 10 years, and her tireless efforts directly contributed to the passing of the Gender Recognition Act 2015.

Sara spoke fondly of her hometown and said: “To represent my community among my family and friends is a very proud moment for me.”

After the Parade, everyone will be able to enjoy more Pride festivities at Black Castle, including music and entertainment.

Leading up to Pride weekend, the team at Wicklow Pride are hosting everything from LGBTQ+ author coffee chats to parent advocacy sessions to help foster support and understanding throughout the community. Fo more information of the events in store this year, visit their website here.

Wicklow Pride is a grassroots organisation dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ visibility, acceptance, and rights through community events, advocacy initiatives, and educational programs. Follow their social media channels for Pride updates!