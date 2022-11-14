Irish students show support for LGBTQ+ peers to mark Stand Up Awareness Week

Belong To’s anti-bullying campaign Stand Up Awareness Week kicks off today, November 14, bringing rainbow colours to schools all over Ireland.

Just like every year for the past 13 years, LGBTQ+ youth organisation Belong To has launched its Stand Up Awareness Week campaign to celebrate queer identities and let everyone know that transphobic, homophobic and biphobic bullying will not be tolerated in Irish schools.

This is Ireland’s largest LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign and its 2022 version will run from November 14 to 18, coinciding with Trans Awareness Week.

Second-level schools, youth services and Youthreach Centres from all over the country are taking part in the initiative, organising all kinds of activities to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues and identities among young people and to show queer students that they are seen, heard and celebrated.

Happy Stand Up Awareness Week! It's time again to come together & take a stand against homophobic, biphobic & transphobic bullying in our schools.

Students at Larkin Community College in Dublin will be able to participate in talks, competitions and quizzes on LGBTQ+ topics throughout the week, while in Kilkenny’s Presentation Secondary School, they had their hands painted in the colours of the rainbow to prepare their school for Stand Up Awareness Week.

Throughout Stand Up Awareness Week, SPHE students will learn about LGBTQ+phobic language and the harm it can do 🌈

Throughout Stand Up Awareness Week, SPHE students will learn about LGBTQ+phobic language and the harm it can do. We will reflect on the language we use in school and learn about appropriate LGBTQ+ language.

The BreakOut group in Donegal Youth Service planned window painting, t-shirt decorating and ‘Rainbow Cupcakes’ baking to celebrate the week, while students at CBC Monkstown Park are decorating the whole school building with Pride flags and messages of support for their LGBTQ+ peers.

TYs getting the CBC buildings ready for Stand Up week next week.

To support schools and youth centres in preparing for Stand Up Awareness Week, Belong To has created an Online Toolkit with resources, activity ideas, a glossary of terms and a planning template. Moreover, this year they have partnered with the Irish Film Institute (IFI), which is offering 50 discount codes to schools to stream the Irish film Dating Amber.

Prepwork is well underway for #StandUp week next week. We are proud to provide a supportive and safe space for the LGBTQ+ members of our school community. Many Thanks to the student Council, Ms Doyle's art dep. & Ms Dooley.

If you wish to support this initiative but you’re not part of a school community or youth work setting, you can do so by spreading its anti-bullying message to your friends and family and by raising awareness for Belong To’s research on school climate, the results of which are out this Tuesday on their social media channels.