Irish Twitter voices its support for the trans community as part of the global #WhyImATransAlly

Irish Twitter users are voicing their overwhelming support and love for the trans community under #WhyImATransAlly on the social media platform.

On Sunday, July 19, Helen wrote on Twitter why she was a trans ally, “I have a trans son. I also hate bullies!” Since she posted her heartwarming message, there has been an outpouring of support for the community with over 36,000 tweets.

Why I’m a trans ally… I have a trans son. I also hate bullies!#WhyImATransAlly — Helen🧜🏻‍♀️ (@mimmymum) July 19, 2020

#WhyImATransAlly resounded across Twitter with beautiful messages uplifting trans voices and offering support to the community. Helen wrote on Monday, “So… It seems like this thing I started spontaneously last night kinda went global! #WhyImATransAlly trended at #1 in the UK, #4 in the US & Canada, and #23 Worldwide! 26,000 tweets bringing some hope and comfort to trans people around the world.”

Now 36,500+ tweets and still growing 🌎📈❤️ This gladdens my heart that there are so many trans ally’s out there who embrace and support the trans community 🌈❤️🥰#WhyImATransAlly https://t.co/Q1IKSHFBpC — Helen🧜🏻‍♀️ (@mimmymum) July 20, 2020

Helen further expressed in response to an increasing number of people speaking out on Monday, “Now 36,500+ tweets and still growing. This gladdens my heart that there are so many trans ally’s out there who embrace and support the trans community.”

Among the many Irish people voicing their support through the hashtag on Twitter, GALAS 2020 Ally of the Year award winner Holly Shortall wrote, “The trans community is a small one, and it requires allies to help amplify voices and stories. Trans people deserve to live and love without fear and prejudice. They are some of the bravest people on earth. I love my friends who happen to be trans.”

#WhyImATransAlly The trans community is a small one, and it requires allies to help amplify voices and stories. Trans people deserve to live and love without fear and prejudice. They are some of the bravest people on earth. I love my friends who happen to be trans ❤️ — Holly x (@hollyshortall) July 19, 2020

In conversation with activist Noah Halpin, Shortall recently spoke about what it means to be an ally to the trans community during a takeover of GCN’s Instagram account commemorating the fifth anniversary of Gender Recognition. From drowning out online hate speech to raising up support services, she outlines what it means to stand with the community.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan wrote on Twitter, “#WhyImATransAlly because we should allow people to live in their truth and happiness and defend them against anyone who denies them of that. #WhyImATransAlly is trending Number One in the UK! I hope trans and NB people see this and see how much support and love there is for them.”

#WhyImATransAlly is trending Number One in the UK!

I hope trans and NB people see this and see how much support and love there is for them 💖💖💖 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 19, 2020

Writer and designer Taryn De Vere has also voiced her support for the trans community and determination to advocate for an equal society. In a Twitter thread, she states, “Because as a cis woman I have privilege trans people don’t have and it’s incumbent on me to try and create a more equitable world with my unearned cis privilege. Because I find punching down to be cruel, abhorrent and mean, and I don’t want to be any of those things.”

Amid a rise in anti-trans rhetoric, discriminatory language and misinformation online, #WhyImATransAlly shines a light on the importance of creating a supportive space which uplifts and amplifies trans voices during this time.