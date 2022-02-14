Iconic Trans 'Veneno' actress Isabel Torres passes away

On Friday, February 11, Isabel Torres sadly lost her battle with lung cancer, her family confirmed in a post on the Trans star’s Instagram account.

“Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel,” the post read in Spanish. “Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes, she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported.”

The Spanish Trans actress was best known for her role as Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez in the TV mini-series, Veneno. She was one of the multiple actresses cast to play the legendary Trans activist and sex worker in the biographical story of the icon and TV personality, Veneno.

“I can only thank you, Isabel,” wrote Javier Ambrossi, Veneno director, in a tribute post to Torres on Instagram. “I still see you in every memory […] Rest easy, my love.”

Since 2020, the late actress suffered an aggressive lung cancer with bone metastases, with doctors giving her just two months to live last November.

“Let’s see if I get over it, and if not, what are we going to do?” she said in an Instagram post shortly thereafter. “Life is like that.”

She used her Instagram platform to document her medical journey, and she was very open with fans about what she was going through, even posting videos from hospital beds.

Torres was a proud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, who shared stories of her upbringing as a child of two mothers, and she broke ground for the Trans community through her prolific work. In 2005, she made history as the first Trans woman to be nominated for Queen of the Carnival of Las Palmas, while in 1996 she became the first Canarian woman to have her gender marker changed on documents of identification.

Rest in power, Isabel, and thank you for all of the work you did for our community.