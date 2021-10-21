Jamie Lee Curtis and her trans daughter Ruby share coming out lessons

Halloween star, Jamie Lee Curtis, 62, and her daughter Ruby, 25, have together shared Ruby’s coming out journey as transgender.

Ruby described how she “knew [she] was different” after having a conversation with a friend who is also trans when she was 16 years old.

“I knew I was – maybe not Ruby per se, but I knew I was different,” she explained. “But I had a negative experience in therapy so I didn’t come out [as trans] immediately when I probably should have.”

After a number of years, she told her partner that she was “probably trans”, and they replied that they loved her. Ruby then eventually came out to her parents via text which she initially felt was “intimidating,” but she wasn’t worried: “They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Jamie Lee says that she gets teary when reflecting on her daughter’s journey adding she’s still learning new things along the way and describing herself as a “grateful student” who is learning to speak a “new language”.

“You slow your speech down a little,” she said. “You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human.”

She added it’s been “sort of evolutionary and a very important step in our home” to make sure she and her husband are using Ruby’s correct name and pronouns.

Jamie Lee Curtis said that sharing her and Ruby’s journey was ultimately “worth it” if “one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says ‘I feel free to say this is who I am’”.

Ruby says she is happy to share her story now. “I’ve tried to stay out of the spotlight for many years or at least done my best to,” she told People. “I’m happy to be more visible if it helps others.” She also dismissed any rumours that her coming out journey has anything to do “with my mom being famous”.

She added that she doesn’t hold her mother’s mistakes surrounding her coming out against her. “You’ve done the most you can,” Ruby said, “and that’s all I want. Helping others is something everyone should do. I don’t think it’s only our household thing. It should be a human thing.”

Jamie Lee Curtis has been a long time advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019, she began work on a biopic about Sara Cunningham, a stand-in mom at same sex weddings. She also featured in a Human Rights Campaign video in 2016 following the horrific attack at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.