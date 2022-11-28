Footballer Jill Scott makes history as first LGBTQ+ woman to win I'm A Celeb

Fans are commemorating football icon Jill Scott for being the first LGBTQ+ woman to win the title of 2022 Queen of the Jungle on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Scott was crowned the winner during the final episode which aired on November 27. The 35-year-old earned 57% of the 12 million viewer votes, beating out fellow contestants – former UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, who came in third place, and runner-up, Owen Warner.

Throughout the series, Scott shared personal stories about the challenges she endured as a female footballer, working to break down barriers for future athletes. She enjoyed a successful 18-year career playing for her country and a number of Women’s Super League and Championship teams including Manchester City. On August 23, 2022, she announced her retirement from the sport after winning the 2022 Euros with England.

In the show, she also spoke about her experience of coming out, and viewers appreciated these candid stories and the vital queer representation they provided, something not always seen in reality television. Viewers are celebrating her win with congratulatory social media posts.

The fact that a female footballer has won one of the biggest UK reality TV shows by public vote is huge…the fact she was in the line up shows how far we’ve come…Jill you’re a legend on and off the pitch 🤍 #jillscott | #ImACelebrity | #ImACeleb — Polly Starkie 🎙🏏⚽️ (@pollystarkie04) November 27, 2022

During the final episode, the three remaining finalists participated in the Bushtucker Trials for a chance to win a starter, main course, and dessert of their choice. One of Scott’s final challenges was to use her tongue to spin stars, and fans made several hilarious queer references to her excelling in this area.

After her historic victory, Jill Scott was reunited with her partner Shelley Unitt on the infamous bridge, and she confessed: “I’m totally in shock, to be honest, I don’t know why everybody voted but just a massive massive thank you and just so honoured to be the Queen of the Jungle”.

Additionally, she told the hosts Ant and Dec: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.” On Twitter, she thanked fans for their support and said that she’s looking forward to enjoying a celebratory flat white coffee.