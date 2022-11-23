Jinkx Monsoon lands history-making role in Broadway's Chicago

Beloved and talented drag artist Jinkx Monsoon has announced that she will be making her Broadway debut in Chicago playing as Matron “Mama” Morton.

Jinkx Monsoon will be making herstory by being the first drag queen to take on the iconic role in the famous musical and she can’t help but express her excitement online. “I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine. I’m making my Broadway debut…we did it kids!” the star announced on Twitter.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jinkx Monsoon expressed her thoughts on receiving the role: “To be making my Broadway debut, as my favourite role, in one of my favourite shows — that lifelong dream is coming true and then some.” She then looked back on her drag experience saying, “The first number I performed in drag was ‘All That Jazz,’ so this feels almost too serendipitous. But, I never question my blessings, I just thank Hecate for them.”

The production will be running for eight weeks starting on January 16, 2023, and is known to be the longest-running musical revival in Broadway history. The story features Roxie Hart, a nightclub dancer who murders her lover and in turn goes on a redemptive journey alongside a criminal lawyer, who helps her turn the heinous crime into a staggering, headline-grabbing narrative. Jinkx Monsoon will be playing a supporting role in Chicago, leading the women’s block at the Cook County Jail.

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen amongst Queens’ is no stranger to the stage as she has another show coming up with a fellow Drag Race contestant, BenDeLaCreme. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show will be getting fans into the Christmas spirit for the fourth time in the production’s history. The pair have also released a movie with a similar name, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, for those who want to bring the camp festivities onto their screens at home, available to watch on Hulu.