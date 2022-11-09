Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes herstory as first world leader on Drag Race

Justin Trudeau will be making herstory on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World by being the first world leader to appear as a guest on the show later this month.

A trailer has been released for the new season of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World where we see the host of the show, drag queen Brooke Lynn Hytes, introduce the Liberal Party politician to the contestants. His appearance is met with awe and applause from the contestants, with one exclaiming “this one is about to go down in herstory!”

The last time a political figure has been featured in Drag Race was in Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, where we saw Nancy Pelosi grace the show’s stage and show her support for the iconic queens. The support from these two political figures has been met with an extreme amount of positive comments from the fans of Drag Race and many believe that they have opened the doors for more people in power to appear on the show.

We're making herstory! 🇨🇦 We're honoured to welcome the Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau to #CanadasDragRace, becoming the first world leader to appear on the Drag Race franchise!#CanadasDragRace Canada vs the World premieres November 18 at 9E on @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/wlDXSrMGEz — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) November 8, 2022

Some fans replied to the announcement on Twitter with comments such as, “Justin Trudeau being on Drag Race was not on my bingo card,” while another fan shared their shocked reaction stating, “I can’t believe Canada’s drag race got Justin Trudeau on the show… GAY RIGHTS BITCHES.”

Other Twitter users have shared that it was no surprise to them that they see Justin Trudeau make an appearance on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World trailer, “Of course Justin Trudeau is the first head of government to appear on a Drag Race franchise.” The Prime Minister has been very open about his support for the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ rights and people were very happy to see him actively show support through making a guest appearance on the show.

The new season of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World will be airing to watch from the 18th of November and promises a wild season where the “stakes are high and the heels are the highest!” Some of the other guest stars that have been revealed include the franchise’s season one winner, Priyanka, and the Season 4 All Stars winner, Monet X Change. The show will be available to watch internationally on WOW Presents Plus.