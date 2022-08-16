Drag Race announces season 15, Brazil and other spin-offs - here’s all the T

Mama Ru continues to set the drag world on fire and we are here to spill the T on all things Drag Race, from new seasons of the OG competition series to the brand-spanking new instalments hitting the globe.

A fifteenth season

It’s confirmed, folks! Drag Race season 15 will be sashaying onto our screens in 2023, alongside its sister show, Untucked. VH1 has confirmed the return of the multi-Emmy-winning competition series which will include the epic show’s 200th episode, “a landmark achievement for a show made by queer people and centered around LGBTQ+ contestants,” writes Bernardo Sim for Out Magazine.

“When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself – I just won’t tell you where,” RuPaul said in a statement.

“We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.”

Brazil, Mexico and Germany editions

The Drag Race franchise has made three more important strides in its quest for world domination. Brazil, Mexico and Germany will all see their own iterations of the reality drag competition, showcasing their own remarkable local talents.

World of Wonder put out the call on social media, announcing to the world that they have begun casting for the latest international instalments, with Brazil, Mexico and Germany joining the UK, Italy, France, South America, Spain, Australia, Canada, Holland, Thailand and more in the ever-growing list of Drag Race spin-offs.

And in fact, Drag Race Philippines is set to premiere on Wow Presents Plus tomorrow, Wednesday 17 August, with Drag Race and All Stars alum Jiggly Caliente serving as the show’s host.

Secret Celebrity Drag Race

And as if all that isn’t enough, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race season two has just returned to grace our screens! With one episode already having aired last Friday, August 12, there’s still plenty of time to catch up on this epic new season with a totally revised format. Viewers will only be let in on the Secret Celebrities’ identities once they’ve been eliminated week-by-week, following a major lip-sync battle, with the winner earning $100,000 for a charity of their choice.

The new season also promises plenty of screen time with our Queen Supreme Mentors and general fan faves, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jujubee and Monét X Change, as well as appearances from Drag Race royalty including Gottmik, Eureka and Katya and more!

Now that you’re caught up on all the Drag Race T, be sure to tune into VH1’s RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race every Friday and keep your eye on our site for more updates.