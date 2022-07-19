RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 is coming, and it's going to be epic

What’s better than one fantastic thing? Why, multiple fantastic things all mixed together, of course! And that’s just what we’re getting with RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, season 2.

The long-awaited new season, the trailer for which has just dropped, looks like it’s going to include a little Lip Sync Battle competition, a little Masked Singer action, and a lot of our beloved Celebrity Drag Race spice.

Á la Lip Sync Battle, celebrities will compete with each other in the art of lip-syncing, during which both viewers and judges won’t know who they are thanks to a massive drag transformation.

This marks a significant change from the first season of Secret Celebrity Drag Race, where the celebrity was… not so secret. The new season will also focus on a major lip sync battle, rather than a smaller scale lip syncing competition as well as a Maxi Challenge.

We’ll only learn the identities of our lip-syncing stars once they’re eliminated. Ru’s iconic “RuVeal yourself!” will make a comeback for this moment.

The season will feature nine celebrity competitors, and the overall winner will win $100,000 for their charity of choice.

But the celebrity doesn’t end with the contestants. Iconic drag queens Brooke Lynn Hytes (Drag Race season 11 runner up), Jujubee (season 2 contestant, All Star, and general fan favorite), and Monét X Change (season 10 Miss Congeniality and All Star) will return to our lives as Queen Supreme Mentors. Our screens will also be graced by other drag race alums such as Gottmik, Eureka, Katya, and beyond, according to Entertainment Weekly.

And, of course, we mustn’t forget our esteemed judges. RuPaul will, of course, be center stage, and joined by Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews, all well versed in the difficult task of judging iconic drag performances.

The newly released trailer for the season shows a brand new stage for the show, and between that, sneak peeks of Ru’s killer looks, and snippets of back-lit Secret Celebrity interviews, fans cant stop gushing.

THE SECRET CELEBRITY DRAG RACE STAGE LOOKS SO GOOD ARE YOU KIDDING ME???? #DragRace pic.twitter.com/QoSuYbf3ql — ray ☆ (@mascarayde) July 18, 2022

oh you know Ru is gonna turn some LOOKS on celebrity drag race this year!! 👏 #dragrace pic.twitter.com/v67K7G8xuq — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) July 18, 2022

okay but celebrity drag race s2 has BUDGET pic.twitter.com/TYzhX12ykP — paige meeting t&k??? (@blhtrixya) July 18, 2022

Some are also commenting on the incredible amount of projects Ru seems to be juggling at the same time, and others have already begun speculating about who the Secret Celebrities of the season might be.

“Drag doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are,” RuPaul says in the trailer.

If you’re as excited as we are to see who what drag will reveal about our nine unknown celebrities, mark down the season’s premiere date – Friday, August 12 – in your calendar, and have your popcorn ready.