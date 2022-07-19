Northern Irish town vandalised with “anti-Irish and homophobic” graffiti

Examples of anti-Irish and homophobic graffiti were found scattered around the town of Lurgan in Armagh, Northern Ireland this past week. Unmistakably marking the Portadown Road underpass, the graffiti carried on through a school route on foot passes and various pieces of street furniture.

Many have condemned the “reprehensible” graffiti, as Lurgan councillor Ciaran Toman called it, and urged people to come forward with information about the incident.

“This behaviour has caused a lot of anger and shows the complete disregard and contempt those responsible have towards the settled community in Taghnaven,” Toman continued.

“Those involved are defying their own community and are diverting resources away from other services”.

This is not the first incidence of hateful graffiti in Lurgan, in fact, last May the exact same slogan was found painted on Pollock Drive. In October 2018, the ‘No Irish No Gay’ phrase was found painted on a banner that hung over a motorway in Northern Ireland for hours before police removed it.

Even last April, homophobic graffiti was discovered on the outside of a Lurgan hospital. Councillor Peter Lavery responded similarly, saying: “those spray painting these homophobic statements do not represent the vast majority of people here, and I condemn them and their actions entirely”.

Toman took to Instagram not only to share his disgust for the recent graffiti attacks but also to share his initiatives dedicated to the growth of Lurgan.

He promises to foster a more welcoming community in Lurgan, saying: “There is a lot of great work ongoing diverting youths away from this type of behaviour. I would urge individuals to engage with detached and community workers and take part in the diversionary activities this Summer.”

Councillor Toman urges people in Lurgan and beyond to share any information relevant to the graffiti with local authorities.