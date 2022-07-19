Competition: win tickets to Cat and Pat’s hilarious Seek Treatment live podcast

The amazing comedians Cat and Pat are offering 3 pairs of tickets to GCN’s beloved readers to see Seek Treatment podcast live for the first time ever in Dublin at Liberty Hall Theatre on June 25.

Seek Treatment is a playful, fun, and flirty podcast hosted by Catherine Cohen and Pat Regan, where they talk about “boys, sex, dating, and love.” Besides that, they also invite super cool guests to participate in the show and talk about living, laughing, and loving.

They describe themselves as “just two shy slutty psychos who finally answer the question: what if a gay guy and a girl were friends?”

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, which premiered earlier this year. With the show, she won the aspiring title of ‘Best Newcomer’ at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2019. She can also be seen in other productions such as Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, What We Do in the Shadows, Dating & New York and more.

Besides all that, she published her first book in 2021. God I Feel Modern Tonight is a collection of comedic poetry with a fresh (and funny) view of modern life.

Pat Regan is a stand-up comedian and writer. Pat was a staff writer on Hacks, Broad City and has his own stand-up show, Pat Regan: Unrepped and Loving It!, which he performed at venues across the United States, including Caroline’s on Broadway, Ars Nova, the Michigan LGBT ComedyFest, the Comedy Central’s Clusterfest 2018 in San Francisco and many more.

He has been featured in publications such as New York Times, Out, Vulture and Paper Magazine – where he was featured on their list of ‘100 people that will take over 2019’.

Cat and Pat can be heard weekly as hosts of the beloved podcast Seek Treatment with Cat and Pat, available on all platforms.

As they say, if you don’t listen you should… Seek Treatment!

Tickets for the live session are available for 29 euros and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to Seek Treatment live in Dublin, just answer this question:

If you do not listen to the podcast, you should…?

Entries will close on Sunday (July 24), with winners being announced Monday (July 25) at 2 pm.

