Michelle Visage removes her Twitter account days after RuPaul's departure from social media

Singer and producer Michelle Visage has become the latest RuPaul Drag Race star to wipe their Twitter account, sending people reeling for answers across social media.

Following on the heels of RuPaul removing their entire social media presence, Visage has now wiped her entire Twitter account. However, the co-host’s Instagram and Facebook are still active.

RuPaul’s departure from social media led to a surge in speculation around the motives behind this move. With Michelle Visage clearing her own Twitter page, people are even more confused about what this all means.

One person wrote on Twitter, “First RuPaul and now Michelle Visage deactivated too. This is what we get for complaining about the last 797 seasons of Drag Race we’ve had back to back.”

Another person shared what many are thinking, “RuPaul goes dark on social media on Thursday. Today, Michelle Visage has cleared out her Twitter (but her Insta is still up?) What. Is. Going. On?!”

Though there are numerous conspiracy theories linking these social media clearances, others believe Visage deleted her Twitter feed for mental health reasons similar to Drag Race alumni Kameron Michaels. The drag queen had previously been bombarded with negative posts and wanted to take a break from online toxicity.

Over the weekend, Micheals made her way back onto social media and speaking about her anxiety coming back to All Stars 5 as a lip sync assassin. She also shared, “I’ve barely left my house in 3 months. Please tell me why some of us are inside losing our minds while others are out partying with dozens of people and at the beaches with no masks on. What is the point of some of us doing our part if others simply won’t? I don’t get it.”

However, Visage has not released any statement about her Twitter absence on her other platforms. Fellow judges, Carson Kressly and Ross Mathews, are both still active across social media.

In light of Visage scrubbing her entire Twitter page, LGBT+ social media has been circulating heaps of speculation around what this could mean, such as building up publicity for an upcoming announcement. Whatever may be the reason, people are certainly craving answers over what this all means.