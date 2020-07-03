RuPaul and Kameron Michaels delete social media accounts leaving fans guessing

Launching conspiracy theories and wild speculation aplenty across LGBT+ social media, RuPaul has deleted their entire Instagram account, deactivated Twitter and removed their Facebook presence.

RuPaul had initially announced a three-month hiatus from social media, but last night, fans spotted that not only were the accounts not being refreshed, they were disappearing.

One popular conspiracy theory was that the accounts were hacked, as followers reported Instagram photos and tweets disappearing one by one (Twitter was eventually deactivated) instead of the account being instantly deleted. As of yet, RuPaul has offered no reason for their social media disappearance.

RuPaul will only be available on iTunes. — Kelly Mantle (@thekellymantle) July 2, 2020

It wasn’t long before fans (and foes apparently) jumped on social media to offer their own explanations. High on the list was that RuPaul had received a lot of flack online for admitting they allow fracking on their 60,000 acre ranch.

so rupaul suddenly deleted all of his posts on instagram, and these comments are KILLING me pic.twitter.com/6HCnubfuB9 — CØDY (@_codez) July 2, 2020

Some suggested it may be to garner extra publicity in advance of an album launch or the announcement of a new project – a few theories were a bit more tongue-in-cheek.

Rupaul gone from social media. She’s on Season 13 confirmed — Gabriel (@gayandsweaty) July 2, 2020

In a strange coincidence (?) Drag Race alumni Kameron Michaels also wiped some of their social media accounts. Word on that one however, is that Kameron was being bombarded with negative posts and comments and wanted to take a break from online toxicity.

Celebrities in the past have done similar to ‘relaunch’ a new version of themselves – Miley Cyrus for instance wanted to separate herself from old content and start anew – perhaps that could be the situation with Ru? But with All Stars 5 still in full swing, at least Ru won’t be disappearing from our TV screens.

Love him or loathe him, there is no denying the impact RuPaul has had on LGBT+ popular culture – Canada’s Drag Race has just started screening, and we can expect a second season of RuPaul’s Drac Race UK – so while he may have disappeared from social media, it certainly hasn’t meant people have stopped talking about him.