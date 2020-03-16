RuPaul is fracking on his 60,000 acre ranch amid climate crisis

Twitter has been reacted to the revelation that RuPaul and husband George LeBar engage in fracking on their 60,000-acre ranch. 

News . Written by Katie Donohoe.

RuPaul has come under criticism after revealing to NPR that he is “leasing mineral rights” of the 60,000-acre ranch he owns which is managed by his husband George LeBar.

This has led to speculation that RuPaul engages in fracking or ‘hydraulic fracturing’, a controversial process which leaches fossil fuels from rocks.

Many international environmental organisations have condemned the use of fracking due to its impact on drinking water resources, the environmental impact of using fossil fuels and concerns that fracking causing earthquakes.

The process of fracking is not legal in Ireland. Geological Survey Ireland said:

“Although fracking may support short term transition to renewable energy, it does not address the longer term issue of global warming. It is vital that we continue to search for renewable resources to meet our energy needs.”

Fractracker reports that RuPaul’s massive ranch that spans two states appears to be dotted with “oil and gas wells”.

When asked what they do at the ranch, RuPaul said it is “a modern ranch, a 21st-century ranch is really land management,” Ru said, “you lease the mineral rights to oil companies and you sell water to oil companies, you lease the grazing rights to different ranchers.

“It’s land management.”

The revelation that RuPaul engages in the practice of fracking has been met with outrage by many with Jack Remmington tweeting:

“RuPaul serving up 55,000 more seasons of Drag Race knowing we’ll all watch and he can go back to his fracking farm and sleep a top a bed made of crude oil and transphobia.”

Many thought the news was a joke with one Twitter user saying:

Hold the phone. Apparently “RuPaul fracking” isn’t just an obscure Twitter joke gone viral??? RuPaul is actually out here fracking omg.”

Another pointed out the hypocritical nature of RuPaul’s actions:

“Rupaul fracking while throwing a climate change themed ball episode of drag race is the neoliberal hellscape ive become accustomed to”

RuPaul has not responded to calls for comment on the issue.

