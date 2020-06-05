These Drag Race queens are rumoured to be the lip-sync assassins of All Stars 5

Get ready racers for the full list of rumoured lip-sync assassins set to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.

A few weeks ago the season’s big twist was revealed: the top queen of each episode would be facing off against another legendary Drag Race queen in a lip-sync.

If they win, they’ll get to vote off the bottom queen of their choice (and they’ll also get a “small” cash tip of $10,000). But if they lose, one queen will be voted off by the whole cast.

You can catch the show from tomorrow on Netflix. But what you really want to know is which queens will be making their grand reappearances as lip-sync assassins.

Yvie Oddly

Season 11’s winner wowed us in her finale after beating both A’Keria C Davenport and Brooke Lynn Hytes in lip-syncs for the crown. But it was her epic lip-sync against Brooke earlier in the season that really blew us away. Both queens were giving us full Cirque de Soleil in their ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ by Demi Lovato match-up. With three lip-syncs and three wins under her belt, it’ll be interesting to see if she can keep her clean record.

Morgan McMichaels

Season two queen, Morgan’s ‘Two of Hearts’ lip-sync against Sonique was proof that it’s not all about show. While Sonique preformed some impressive gymnastics across the stage, Morgan gave one of the show’s tightest lip-syncs. You’d be forgiven for thinking she was Stacey Q. And considering her early out on All Stars 3, it’d be nice to have her show off her talents again.

Manila Luzon

While she may have only won half of her lip-syncs, Manila always makes sure to put camp front and center. That was true in season three with ‘MacArthur Park’ and it was still true in All Stars 4 with ‘How Will I Know?’ Like Morgan, Manila not only learns the words to every song, she absolutely embodies them.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

For many this may come as surprise – especially considering Vanjie is most known for failing her first lip-sync. And not just that, she was the first queen knocked out on season 10! But her triumphant return in the next season proved there was more to her than just a catchy parting phrase. That said, the gag would really be Vanjie facing up against her own drag mother – Alexis Mateo – who’s a contestant on All Stars 5.

Monét X Change

With seven Drag Race lip-syncs under belt, calling Monét one of the lip-sync assassins isn’t totally accurate. She’s more of a lip-sync veteran at this point. While she can certainly boast about quite a few gag-worthy performances, it’s her ‘Break the Alarm’ lip-sync that leaves us stunned every time. Her fake jump split is one for the Drag Race history books.

Roxxxy Andrews

Her name is Roxxxy Andrews and she’s here to make it clear that she’s a lip-sync assassin, that’s why you brought her here. Another queen who boasts a perfect lip-sync track record, Roxxxy knows how to put on a show. Her reveal of a wig under her wig in the ‘Whip My Hair’ battle was unforgettable and changed Drag Race lip-syncs forever. RuPaul has even called it his favourite lip-sync moment.

Tatianna

Season two was a long time ago, but if All Stars 2 proved anything, it’s that Tatianna is a legend. Her iconic ‘Shut Up And Drive’ lip-sync showed she has what it takes to go up against anyone – even another iconic queen like Alyssa Edwards (who we’ll come back to). On both of her seasons she was consistently overlooked but pushed through anyway. It’s no surprise she’s rumoured to return.

Alyssa Edwards

Now here’s a queen no one can deny should be one of the lip-sync assassins. Alyssa has only ever lost one lip-sync, and even that was one of the closest calls in Drag Race herstory. A professional dancer, it’s always a treat to see Alyssa do her thing. She is simply one of the greatest performers to ever grace Ru’s stage.