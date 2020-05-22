New Drag Race All Stars 5 trailer reveals massive lip-sync twist

Last night the latest trailer for Drag Race All Stars 5 debuted and it revealed the biggest shake-up to the formula since the show’s comeback in All Stars season two.

In the past, the top two queens of each challenge would lip-sync for their legacy, competing for a $10,000 cash tip as well as the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

This time around, however, only one queen will find herself with that coveted top spot. But she’ll still be lip-syncing – against a lip-sync assassin from a past season.

According to RuPaul: “All Stars rules have been suspended forever”. If the lip-sync assassin is bested, the winning queen will be able to eliminate a bottom queen as per usual (and she’ll still get $10,000).

If she’s unsuccessful though, the cash tip will roll over and the rest of the All Star 5 cast will get to vote who they want to kick off.

No lip-sync assassins have been revealed as of yet, but we could see fierce queens like Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese, Peppermint and Trinity K Bonet return. Only time will tell.

Thankfully, some of the fabulous guest judges were shown off! Starting off with a ‘bang!’, the first episode will feature Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

Expect to see other celebs like 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski, singer Bebe Rexha, and actors Tessa Thompson and Sarah Hyland. Madison Beer – who recently featured as a contestant in RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – is also set to make an appearance.

The trailer end with a reminder that All Stars 5 is set to air June 5 and Netflix has confirmed it will be available for Irish viewers.

It’ll come hot on the heels of the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12. As of yet, it’s still unclear as to how they plan on filming the finale considering coronavirus restrictions have made the typical finale impossible.