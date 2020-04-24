How to watch Celebrity Drag Race from Ireland

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is here! Get ready for the return of alumni queens from seasons past as they mentor 12 stars in the art of drag – and here’s how to watch it in Ireland.

Premiering on VH1, 12 celebrities will be undergoing a crash course on charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. They will be competing for a grand cash prize going towards a charity of their choice. More details about the show have been kept sparse due to the secret nature of it all.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Bob the Drag Queen described the returning queen’s enthusiasm for the show, “It’s exciting. It’s a chance to be back in the Werk Room without having to… without having to compete and feel that pressure. So you’re going to see the girls really relieved a lot. Like, really relieved.”

Celebrity Drag Race will feature Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Though the celebrities have not yet been revealed, there has been much speculation around who might be making an appearance since the trailer dropped. RuPaul stated, “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

With excitement mounting over the release of Celebrity Drag Race, everyone in Ireland is wondering how they can watch these queens strut their stuff. Usually with the US Drag Race series, Irish viewers can watch on Netflix the day after it airs in the States, however, the streaming platform has not confirmed this will be the case with the new show – so fingers crossed.

Over on WOW Presents Plus, Secret Celebrity Drag Race will be made available from tonight right after it airs. Plus there is a handy 30-day free trial, after which it costs €3.99 a month.