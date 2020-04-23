Heartwarming TV show 'We're Here' brings the power of drag to rural America

Drag Race alumni Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley are fiercely sweeping across rural America to share the message of love in their new HBO show, We’re Here.
Rolling into small American towns in glammed up vehicles, these queens are here to showcase the power of drag. Each episode, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela will be helping queer people live openly.
Though the premise for We’re Here may seem similar to Queer Eye, the HBO show has heels up on the competition. The sheer ambition within bringing drag to a predominantly conservative environment is at the forefront throughout the season.
Speaking to Daily Beast, Bob the Drag Queen said, “I was really afraid to do one of those shows where like, gays go and make straight people’s lives better and then they leave town. But Johnnie and Steve said that they wanted to tell queer stories.”
View this post on Instagram
I've been working on this AMAZING production with @itsshangela and @eurekaohara since July and I'm so excited for you all to see it on April 23rd. We have some of the best drag designers, make up artists, and wig stylists working on our teams and we'll be serving 👗👀LOOKS👀 for days. #WereHere
Bob the Drag Queen further stated, “So the people in the show are queer. The people who work on the show are queer. There’s a lot of gender expressions and queer identities working on the show. There’s even some straight people, but you know, no one’s perfect.”
She’s WHAT!? #Proportionizing . . . and ready to use her superpowers.
.
We’re Here premieres April 23rd on HBO!
.#WereHere @HBO pic.twitter.com/EKKuv2So6i
— Eureka! (they/them/theirs) (@eurekaohara) April 15, 2020
Along this journey, the show introduces people such as Hunter, a makeup artist yearning to break free from his small town and Tanner, a young man who embraced Christianity by renouncing his queer identity.
We’re Here delves deep into rural America, going beyond the red and blue to look at how attitudes can change and evolve. It is a show about the ways in which LGBT+ people are affected by growing up within these settings and how it impacts upon their own identity.
Shangela highlighted her excitement for the show and what We’re Here is all about, “We’re equipping them with the tools to realise their best selves. That’s what the journey that many drag queens have already gone on, a journey of self-realisation. When you’re doing your makeup, you’re spending a good two hours looking in the mirror. Well, most of us…”
Jumping into the week with allll the Excitement for #WereHere premiere on @HBO in 10 Days!!!!!!! @thatonequeen @eurekaohara @itsSHANGELA pic.twitter.com/DVa68pPsJb
— Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) April 13, 2020
We’re Here acts as a powerful reminder that queer people can find strength in one another as well as the immense history behind the community. Bob the Drag Queen shared, “Not only does the title We’re Here highlight the fact that me, Shangela, and Eureka are here, but we as a queer community, we were already here. We were already existing in your space before these drag queens showed up with a big purse bus.”
Check out the trailer for the upcoming HBO show, We’re Here, premiering April 23.
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
For 30 years GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community. We want to go on providing this community hub in print and online, helping countless individuals across the country, but the revenue from advertising across the media is falling.
GCN needs your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from only €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.