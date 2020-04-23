Heartwarming TV show 'We're Here' brings the power of drag to rural America

Drag Race alumni Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley are fiercely sweeping across rural America to share the message of love in their new HBO show, We’re Here.

Rolling into small American towns in glammed up vehicles, these queens are here to showcase the power of drag. Each episode, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela will be helping queer people live openly.

Though the premise for We’re Here may seem similar to Queer Eye, the HBO show has heels up on the competition. The sheer ambition within bringing drag to a predominantly conservative environment is at the forefront throughout the season.

Speaking to Daily Beast, Bob the Drag Queen said, “I was really afraid to do one of those shows where like, gays go and make straight people’s lives better and then they leave town. But Johnnie and Steve said that they wanted to tell queer stories.”

Bob the Drag Queen further stated, “So the people in the show are queer. The people who work on the show are queer. There’s a lot of gender expressions and queer identities working on the show. There’s even some straight people, but you know, no one’s perfect.”

Along this journey, the show introduces people such as Hunter, a makeup artist yearning to break free from his small town and Tanner, a young man who embraced Christianity by renouncing his queer identity.

We’re Here delves deep into rural America, going beyond the red and blue to look at how attitudes can change and evolve. It is a show about the ways in which LGBT+ people are affected by growing up within these settings and how it impacts upon their own identity.

Shangela highlighted her excitement for the show and what We’re Here is all about, “We’re equipping them with the tools to realise their best selves. That’s what the journey that many drag queens have already gone on, a journey of self-realisation. When you’re doing your makeup, you’re spending a good two hours looking in the mirror. Well, most of us…”

We’re Here acts as a powerful reminder that queer people can find strength in one another as well as the immense history behind the community. Bob the Drag Queen shared, “Not only does the title We’re Here highlight the fact that me, Shangela, and Eureka are here, but we as a queer community, we were already here. We were already existing in your space before these drag queens showed up with a big purse bus.”

Check out the trailer for the upcoming HBO show, We’re Here, premiering April 23.