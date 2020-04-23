Irish drag kings take part in an epic global online celebration for Earth Day

Irish drag kings and artists have created a sensational music video as part of the Kings of the World global digital celebration for Earth Day.

Lip syncing to ‘Audacity of Huge’ by Simian Mobile Disco, the Irish Drag King Collective showcased their immense creativity in lockdown. Turning looks a plenty and backgrounds for days, they groove down to an amazing song with Butch Chastity’s trusted puppet side kick, Delilah, kicking off the wonderful show.

The phenomenal Phil T Gorgeous and Slick O’ co-produced the Irish Kings of the World video, which was edited by the talented Mags Mulvey. Alongside them, the lineup stars Stanley Knife, Julian Mandrews, Gringo O’Hara, Dr Count Evil, Enda Danite, Butch Chastity, Ben Panthera, Randy Cox, Miggledy Bubbles, and Dez Scrace.

On Instagram, Phil T Gorgeous shared news that the Irish Drag King Collective would be taking part in the global celebration, “So a few of us Irish kings got our shit together to take part in a global drag show!” And now, after streaming live on Twitch on Wednesday, April 22, the Irish Drag King collective have released the incredible music video!

Launched by the iconic New York based drag king, Mo B Dick, the digital celebration for Earth Day brought together drag kings and performers from around the globe. The Kings of the World digital show brought together performers from Australia, Israel, Ireland, Canada, and many more, uniting the drag community in an exceptional celebration.

Mo has also helped in setting up a Drag King History Team newsletter for information about the drag community’s navigation of COVID-19. On Facebook, he wrote, “Cheers to Drag King History‼ Thank you to all the performers in every show and to audiences supporting and watching. Let’s keep connecting.”

For any aspiring kings and performers out there, the Irish Drag King Collective welcomes them to join their Facebook group and get involved on social media.