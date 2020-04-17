Queens of Captivity pageant showcases the creativity of drag in lockdown and everyone is here for it

The unstoppable drag duo Victoria Secret and Davina Devine are turning it out each week as they welcome a diverse range of performers to compete in the epic Queens of Captivity pageant show.

After the rollercoaster ride that was the show on Thursday, April 16, everyone has been left shook by the gag of the century that is Queens of Captivity. Drag kings and queens are truly elevating the art form and turning out exhilarating performances, even when it comes to eating jaffa cakes.

Friend: 'What you up to?' Me: 'nm just watching a drag queen eat a whole packet of jaffa cakes to Totlal Eclipse of the heart. U?'#qoc — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) April 16, 2020

THISISPOPBABY artist, Philly McMahon, expressed overwhelming love for the show, “Irish television, pay attention to Davina Devine / Victoria Secret Queens Of Captivity! They are staging a nationwide drag show from bedrooms across the island, and it’s WILD. Best thing on the internet right now.”

Irish television, pay attention to @DavinaDevine / @Victoria_Secret Queens Of Captivity! They are staging a nationwide drag show from bedrooms across the island, and it’s WILD. Best thing on the internet right now. #qoc — Philly McMahon (@McMahonPhilly) April 16, 2020

Victoria and Davina created the Queens of Captivity pageant show as an ingenious way to keep the community entertained and for performers to showcase their immense creativity. Each Thursday, they host a stellar lineup of artists who encapsulate the diversity of the drag scene.

GCN’s very own Katie Donohoe shared her reaction, “Queens Of Captivity is a drag pageant with a real passion for the art form which celebrates drag in all its guises. From the monstrous gender fuckery of drag king Dr Count Evil, to the classic old school charm of Divalicious, Davina and Victoria’s drag show is a wonderful production.”

Katie also applauded the creativity of Queens of Captivity, “Seeing drag performers give their all to the camera from their bedrooms with such wild chaotic energy is really bringing the community together. Davina and Victoria are fabulous hosts and snaps to them for creating such a fun and entertaining space which also gives lesser-known drag artists a platform.”

Non-binary drag performer, Dr Count Evil, and their mother, performed a horror version of ‘Oops I Did It Again’ which received heaps of praise, with one person Tweeting, “I’m not a real mom, I’m a cool mom.” Drag artist, Paul Ryder, even threw out some merch ideas for Arianna Grindr, saying, “Her range of extinguish-her T-shirt’s available soon.”

Her range of extinguish-her T-shirt’s available soon. — Paul Ryder (@RuPaulRyder) April 17, 2020

Taking home the crown alongside Angelica Starr, Ariana Grindr gave a whirlwind of a show, including an appearance from a fire extinguisher, Aoife McGregor’s THE NEEECK, the drag queen who fell asleep on live stream, and Gemma O’Doherty. As one person Tweeted, “Oh my days @_arianagrindr – that was seven shows in one number…”

Lol I pre-wrote so many shady replies for all the mean tweets but omg i haven't had to use one 😭 thank u so much everyone, never felt so embraced 😊❤️ fuuuck 😍 #QOC — Ariana Grindr💙🏁 (@_arianagrindr) April 16, 2020

Journalist Anna O’Donoghue wrote about the heartfelt appearance from contestant Starr’s mother during the crowning ceremony, “My heart is SO full after #qoc. ‘I don’t drink while he’s performing’. If you’re not at Dragged Up every Thursday, you’re doing isolation wrong.”

My heart is SO full after #qoc ♥️

“I don’t drink while he’s performing” If you’re not at Dragged Up every Thursday, you’re doing isolation wrong. pic.twitter.com/9GOL1pH0ts — Anna O'Donoghue (@AnnaVDesigns) April 16, 2020

Saw Angelica at #RingMastersDragRace when @RuPaulRyder very kindly allowed @ActUpDublin to Fund Raise at the show and she was PHENOM! This Ari/Cardi Mix is iconique pic.twitter.com/Mq2QLTwnY8 — tinydavyq (@tinydavyq) April 16, 2020

Hosts of Queens of Captivity, Victoria and Davina, have demonstrated that everyone can still come together for a fantastic drag show during the lockdown. Drag continues to find new ways to reach people and entertain. Their dynamic personalities also create excitement for their upcoming Pride Party at Vicar Street on September 12 this year and tickets are now available.

Davina shared the new dates on Twitter, “Soo thrilled that @aikenpromotions & @Vicar_Street could accommodate myself and Victoria Secret for our Dublin Pride event! Now let’s get sending this Corona packing, ASAP, defo outstayed her welcome! Stay home, stay safe, and let’s make sure we’re safe by Sept.”

Soo thrilled that @aikenpromotions & @Vicar_Street could accommodate myself and @Victoria_Secret for our Dublin Pride event! Now let’s get sending this Corona packing, ASAP, defo outstayed her welcome! Stay home, stay safe, and let’s make sure we’re safe by sept❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ja3BnYTXZt — Davina Devine (@DavinaDevine) April 17, 2020

Mine and @DavinaDevine pride extravaganza has rescheduled in line with Dublin Prides new date. Think September back to school weather. Stunning. https://t.co/NyHqhDUiHV — Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) April 17, 2020

Tune in every Thursday online in the meantime to see what these kings and queens will bring. Because if you ain’t watching Queens of Captivity, you are only getting half the story.