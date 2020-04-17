Queens of Captivity pageant showcases the creativity of drag in lockdown and everyone is here for it

During this time of lockdown, the Queens of Captivity pageant still finds exciting ways to serve us jaffa cakes and fire extinguishers for our nerves.

Entertainment . Written by Oisin Kenny .

queen-of-captivity-drag-lockdown

The unstoppable drag duo Victoria Secret and Davina Devine are turning it out each week as they welcome a diverse range of performers to compete in the epic Queens of Captivity pageant show.  

After the rollercoaster ride that was the show on Thursday, April 16, everyone has been left shook by the gag of the century that is Queens of Captivity. Drag kings and queens are truly elevating the art form and turning out exhilarating performances, even when it comes to eating jaffa cakes. 

THISISPOPBABY artist, Philly McMahon, expressed overwhelming love for the show, “Irish television, pay attention to Davina Devine / Victoria Secret Queens Of Captivity! They are staging a nationwide drag show from bedrooms across the island, and it’s WILD. Best thing on the internet right now.”

Victoria and Davina created the Queens of Captivity pageant show as an ingenious way to keep the community entertained and for performers to showcase their immense creativity. Each Thursday, they host a stellar lineup of artists who encapsulate the diversity of the drag scene. 

GCN’s very own Katie Donohoe shared her reaction, “Queens Of Captivity is a drag pageant with a real passion for the art form which celebrates drag in all its guises. From the monstrous gender fuckery of drag king Dr Count Evil, to the classic old school charm of Divalicious, Davina and Victoria’s drag show is a wonderful production.”

Katie also applauded the creativity of Queens of Captivity, “Seeing drag performers give their all to the camera from their bedrooms with such wild chaotic energy is really bringing the community together. Davina and Victoria are fabulous hosts and snaps to them for creating such a fun and entertaining space which also gives lesser-known drag artists a platform.”

Non-binary drag performer, Dr Count Evil, and their mother, performed a horror version of ‘Oops I Did It Again’ which received heaps of praise, with one person Tweeting, “I’m not a real mom, I’m a cool mom.” Drag artist, Paul Ryder, even threw out some merch ideas for Arianna Grindr, saying, “Her range of extinguish-her T-shirt’s available soon.”

Taking home the crown alongside Angelica Starr, Ariana Grindr gave a whirlwind of a show, including an appearance from a fire extinguisher, Aoife McGregor’s THE NEEECK, the drag queen who fell asleep on live stream, and Gemma O’Doherty. As one person Tweeted, “Oh my days @_arianagrindr – that was seven shows in one number…”

Journalist Anna O’Donoghue wrote about the heartfelt appearance from contestant Starr’s mother during the crowning ceremony, “My heart is SO full after #qoc. ‘I don’t drink while he’s performing’. If you’re not at Dragged Up every Thursday, you’re doing isolation wrong.”

Hosts of Queens of Captivity, Victoria and Davina, have demonstrated that everyone can still come together for a fantastic drag show during the lockdown. Drag continues to find new ways to reach people and entertain. Their dynamic personalities also create excitement for their upcoming Pride Party at Vicar Street on September 12 this year and tickets are now available.

Davina shared the new dates on Twitter, “Soo thrilled that @aikenpromotions & @Vicar_Street  could accommodate myself and Victoria Secret for our Dublin Pride event! Now let’s get sending this Corona packing, ASAP, defo outstayed her welcome! Stay home, stay safe, and let’s make sure we’re safe by Sept.”

Tune in every Thursday online in the meantime to see what these kings and queens will bring. Because if you ain’t watching Queens of Captivity, you are only getting half the story. 

© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.

Support GCN

For 30 years GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community. We want to go on providing this community hub in print and online, helping countless individuals across the country, but the revenue from advertising across the media is falling.

GCN needs your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from only €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.

0 comments. Please sign in to comment.

Popular News

All News