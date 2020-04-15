A Drag Queen drank too much on her livestream show and proceeded to fall asleep for 3 hours on camera

Dubbed the ‘Sleeping Sensation’, drag queen Anahi Santos gave viewers a show for their nerves after she fell asleep for three hours during her live Facebook performance.

This Florida based queen truly put on a groundbreaking performance with a costume change and wig reveal all while she was fast asleep. After the show, the iconic Santos wrote on Facebook, “This was the best night of my life.”

At the start of the Facebook Live, Santos said, “Oh my god. I have drank very much and I am a bit drunk because I need to go where I’m going. People who are watching me right now, what are you saying? Here I am, look at me. I am going to sing the second son, OK!” However, before she could serenade her fans, the queen began to nod off before finally falling asleep.

https://www.paypal.me/anahidrag Cash app $ronyss97 or 7723241208Cashapp 7723241208 Cash 💵 r zelle Sahel pls Share this تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎Anahi Santos‎‏ في الاثنين، ١٣ أبريل ٢٠٢٠

The poolside Facebook Live show seemed to be exactly what people needed as they watched three hours of Santos napping. There have been numerous attempts to replicate the legendary look and plenty of memes. Drag queen Tatianna posted on Twitter, “The drag world is currently entranced by watching Anahi Santos on fb live as she slowly regains consciousness….I LIVE! True quarantine artistry.”

The drag world is currently entranced by watching Anahi Santos on fb live as she slowly regains consciousness….I LIVE! True quarantine artistry 🤣 — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) April 14, 2020

The sleeping drag queen had storyline! There were weird animal noises, false alarms, phone calls, and a man appeared. pic.twitter.com/2lPoUTFM66 — 💊fay ludes💊 (@Melisser) April 14, 2020

When you wake up at 6:30pm because your sleep schedule is fucked from being inside for a month. pic.twitter.com/Spr0xwxyKT — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) April 14, 2020

Irish drag icon and co-host of Queen of Captivity pageant show,Victoria Secret, also expressed her love for Santos on Twitter, “ICONIC: Just watched a Drag Queen drink too much on her livestream show & proceed to fall asleep for 3 hours on camera. 2020 this was your saving grace. Tipped her $10. If u watch u better send her some dollars too.”

My Queen of Captivity performance👏👑 — Lavender (@designisadrag) April 14, 2020

Another Twitter user praised the Sleeping Sensation’s innovative look, “Anahi Santos, in the Quarantina Performance challenge, you gave us all a good buzz. And on the Livestream runway, you were a sweet dream. Condragulations, you are the winner of this weeks challenge. You’ve won a new mattress from Casper and a lifetime supply of Melatonin.”

Anahi Santos, in the Quarantina Performance challenge, you gave us all a good buzz. And on the Livestream runway, you were a sweet dream. Condragulations, you are the winner of this weeks challenge. You’ve won a new mattress from Casper and a lifetime supply of Melatonin. https://t.co/XzMK7Lh7VQ — the dapper daniel (@thedprdnl) April 15, 2020

Last night a queen named Anahi Santos robbed @JinkxMonsoon blind and became the new sleeping queen. She made $2K whilst asleep on Facebook live. Iconic, the Queen of Quarantine Naps. — Casta Hex (@CaptainSteveXXX) April 14, 2020

Santos’ video currently has 2K likes, 1,520 shares, and 58K views on Facebook. She shared her reaction to people’s support, “I’m blessed. First I wanna say thank you sooo much. You guys made this happen. I’m happy.And for u donations I appreciate it soo much.”

On April 16, there will be a special Quarantine Queens Facebook Live interview with Anahi Santos. Discussing politics, drag, and COVID-19, incredible drag artists Nicky Monet, Daisy Deadpetals, and Nicole Hallilwell are going to be joined by the Sleeping Sensation.

Though the closure of queer spaces has deeply impacted drag artists, Santos’ show exemplifies the new wave of queens and kings embracing social media. There has been a huge increase in shows being organised online in new and creative ways. It showcases the passion for this craft, the importance of tipping performers, and how this art form brings the LGBT+ community together.